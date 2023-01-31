UNILORIN begins virtual lectures for large classes

Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN), Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin, has assigned 500 user accounts of 300-capacity zoom licences to various faculties and departments for the immediate commencement of virtual classes.

This was revealed in statement issued on Monday by the Spokesman of the university, Kunle Akogun.

The statement stated that the virtual classes would run simultaneously with physical classes.

The statement pointed out that “about 500 user accounts of 300 capacity zoom licences have been assigned to faculties and departments for effective virtual delivery of lectures” .

Akogun added: “We have also developed virtual class schedule for courses with class sizes of about 1000, 3000, and 5000 students, using the large capacity zoom licences.

“Physical delivery of lectures/practical sessions in classrooms/laboratories is very important and should be consciously sustained.”

According to him, in the wake of the transportation challenges facing the students and staff of the university, the management rolled out several measures to mitigate the effect of the unfortunate situation on the students in particular.

He said: “These included the directive to the Time-Table and Room Usages Committee to adjust lecture time-table to make it more flexible.

“The management also renewed the university’s zoom licences to activate the virtual lecture option.”