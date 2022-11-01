Unilorin bags World Best in subject rankings, staff among 2% top scientists

The University of Ilorin has been listed among the world best universities in 11 subjects/disciplines, as contained in the Time Higher Education 2023 Subject Rankings released on Oct. 25.

Prof. Peter Okebukola, the Chairman, Nigerian Universities Ranking Advisory Committee, confirmed this on Monday.

This was according to the Bulletin of the university issued on Monday.

Okebukola is the Chairman, Governing Council, National Open University of Nigeria and a former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission.

According to the Bulletin, four distinguished academic staff members of Unilorin were listed among two per cent of top scientists from Nigeria ranked among topnotch researchers worldwide.

The Bulletin said: “The institution was ranked best among the 48 Nigerian universities captured in the latest evaluation exercise, known as the World Universities Rankings, based on universal and meticulous yardsticks of measuring services offered in ivory towers.

“Five Faculties of the University of Ilorin were rated highly through the evaluation of the quality of services obtainable in each of them.

“The Faculties are Social Sciences, Engineering, Law, Clinical and Health Sciences, Life Sciences as well as Physical Sciences.”

According to the publication, Okebukola also commended the Executive Secretary of the NUC, Prof. Adamu Rasheed, for his consistent efforts in ensuring that the nation’s university system regained its credibility.

Similarly, the publication stated that four distinguished academic staff of Unilorin have been listed among two per cent of top scientists from Nigeria ranked among topnotch researchers worldwide.

It said the award-winning scholars, who made the list based on the rating of the Stanford University publication for the year 2022, are Prof. Kayode Oyewumi, Dean of Faculty of Physical Sciences; Prof. Musa Yakubu, Dean of Student Affairs; and 2021 Unilorin Researchers of the Year: Dr. George Adeniyi, and Dr. Kazeem Adeyemi of the Faculty of Agriculture.

Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN), the Vice Chancellor of Unilorin, in his reaction to the development, said he was pleased with the news.

Egbewole said the global ranking has confirmed that Unilorin is doing very well in teaching and learning as well as in research and community services.

He added that his administration was committed to ensuring that the institution secures better ratings whenever similar reports are presented.

He restated his determination to “make the University of Ilorin the best in Nigeria, one of the 10 frontline universities in Africa and among the best 500 across the world”.