UNILORIN alumnus emerges winner of Continental Essay Competition

An alumnus of the Faculty of Law, University of Ilorin (Unilorin), Faizah Muhammad, has emerged the overall winner of a continental essay competition held in Accra, Ghana.

According to the Unilorin Bulletin issued Monday, Muhammad, who is currently undergoing her mandatory youth service programme at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Abuja, emerged the winner of the intellectual contest, tagged: “2023 Youth Leadership Competition”.

It stated that the event was organised by UOGOZI Institute of Tanzania for young Africans between the ages of 18 and 25.

The publication said the competition was part of the 7th African Leadership Forum (AFM) meeting held in Accra, Ghana.

“Muhammad, whose entry revolved around the topic: ‘If you were an African Leader, how would you promote Intra-African Trade to unlock Agricultural potential in Africa’, just like other participants, read her award-winning piece to the admiration of her co-participants and members of the audience.

“In appreciation of her brilliance, Muhammad was presented with a cash prize of $2000 by the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, in the presence of two former Nigerian Presidents, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr Goodluck Jonathan, among other distinguished leaders from across Africa,” it said.

The Bulletin explained that Muhammad, who hails from Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State, graduated with a Second Class Honours (Upper Division) in Law in the 2021/2022 academic session of the nation’s most sought-after university.

Similarly, the publication added the Vice Chancellor of UNILORIN, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, has congratulated Muhammad on her achievement, noting that her brilliance has again established the alluring position of the university among its peers across Africa.

Egbewole said that he was not surprised with the colourful performance, put up by Muhammad, saying that products of the institution are trained to be real champions.

He said that such brilliant outputs would sooner or later place UNILORIN among the best 10 in Africa as envisaged by his administration,” it said.

The vice chancellor commended Muhammad for doing him and the university, especially the Faculty of Law, proud.

He however urged Muhammad to continue to work hard for her to have a very rewarding career at the bar and in life at large.

“Egbewole encouraged other products of the University to always go out to positively dominate their environments.

“He opined that the nation and humanity expected nothing from the University of Ilorin but the best,” it stated