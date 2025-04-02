UNILORIN alumni lauds Tinubu for appointing three of its members

The National Headquarters of University of Ilorin Alumni Association has lauded President Bola Tinubu for appointing three of its members into various leadership positions in the country.

The alumni association said this in a statement by its National President, Prof. AbdulRasaq Kilani, and National Secretary, Dr. Barakat Raji.

While the tenure of the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nana Nandap, was elongated till December 2026, Babs Omotowa was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, representing the North Central, and Prof. James A. Aribisala as the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, Iyin-Ekiti.

In a congratulatory message to the trio, Kilani and Raji said the association received the news of the appointments with excitement.

The Alumni, which commended President Tinubu for selecting the best for their various positions, assured him that the former students of UNILORIN would not disappoint him in attaining the goals set for them to achieve.

While felicitating with the appointed members on their well-deserved appointment, the association charged them to always show the excellence in them in surpassing the targets set for them by the President.

The association, which extolled the pedigrees of the appointed members in their various fields, implored them to live up to the expectations of the slogan of the institutions: “Better by far,” in all ramifications.

The alumni then prayed for their successful tenure and tasked them not to hesitate to reach out to them whenever their services are needed in any capacity towards national development.

