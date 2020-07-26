The University of Lagos Faculty of Engineering Alumni Association will hold her 4th Alumni Lecture, titled: “Contemporary issues in Engineering Profession during Pandemic: Training, Practice and Project Management,” via Zoom Webinar Services on July 28, 2020.

This was revealed in a statement on Sunday by the Chairman of UNILAGFEAA, Engr. Dideolu Falobi.

According to the statement, the lecture will be delivered by Engr. Kadiri Adebayo Adeola, an alumnus, Fellow of The Nigerian Academy of Engineering and Chairman of Comprehensive Project Management Services Limited.

Previous Alumni Lectures were delivered by distinguished Alumni such as Engr. Charles Adekunle Aladewolu, Engr. Falobi and Engr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on March 17, 2017; March 24, 2018; and December 12, 2019 respectively.

This year’s Lecture is also being held in honour of Prof. Funso Falade, whose tenure as the Dean of the Faculty will end on July 31, 2020.

Falade’s tenure, under whose watch the Alumni Association was founded in March 2017, also midwifed other giant strides by the faculty, including the inauguration of the Industry Advisory Board, led by Dr. John Erinne.

Falobi said all alumni of the Faculty and of the University as well as the general public are hereby invited to the event.

The Link to the Lecture is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8793077543?pwd=T0xyeEMzRXJnSTlRek52VUZmZVlJUT09

Meeting ID: 879 307 7543

Password: 6I1Gfd

Enquiries in respect of the lecture can be addressed to Engr. Lawrence Osoba on 08054269424 and [email protected], while Alumni who are yet to register can do so at www.unilagfeaa.org.ng.