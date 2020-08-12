The Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has been sacked.

The Governing Council of the University announced Ogundipe’s sack at its meeting held in Abuja in the premises of the National Universities Commission.

This was confirmed by a statement signed by the Registrar and Secretary to the Varsity Council, Oladejo Azeez, titled: “Notice To The General Public On The Removal Of The Vice-Chancellor Of The University Of Lagos.”

The statement read: “The General Public is hereby notified that at an Emergency Meeting held on Wednesday, 12th August, 2020 and in accordance with the statutory powers vested in it by law, the Governing Council of the University of Lagos removed Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS from office as Vice-Chancellor of the University with Immediate Effect.

“The decision was based on the council’s investigation of serious acts of wrongdoing, gross misconduct, financial recklessness and abuse of office against Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe, FAS.”

According to available information, While seven members of the Governing Council voted for the removal of Ogundipe, four voted against it.

One was said to have argued for the suspension of the VC.

The UNILAG Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of its Governing Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin, chaired the meeting.