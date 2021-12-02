UNILAG VC, Okonjo-Iweala, Omo-Agege, others for 4th DAAR Awards

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State are among those to be honoured at the fourth edition of the DAAR Awards.

The DAAR Awards, scheduled to take place on December 6, 2021 in Lagos, is organised by DAAR Communication Plc.

It is the owners of Raypower broadcasting station and African Independent Television.

Ogundipe will receive award for outstanding performance in the academia, Okonjo-Iweala will be honoured with DAAR’s Woman of the Year Award, while Okowa will receive award for outstanding leadership in public service.

This was contained in a letter to Ogundipe by the Group Managing Director of DAAR Communication, Tony Akiotu.

A copy of the letter was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Lagos.

Akiotu said that Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege would also receive award for outstanding leadership in public service along with Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Governor Oluseyi Makinde of Oyo State and Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State.

According to Akiotu, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike will be honoured with the DAAR’s Man of the Year Award, while Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, will receive outstanding performance award on COVID-19 pandemic.

According to DAAR Communications, it will honour Ogundipe for extensive work on molecular systematics, plant anatomy, food security, natural resource management and biodiversity conservation.