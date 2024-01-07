UNILAG speaks on five fake professors allegedly linked to it

The University of Lagos has denied that five fake professors, among those purportedly discovered by the National Universities Commission, are from the university.

This was contained in a statement by the university’s Head of the Communication Unit, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem.

The statement, issued to newsmen on Saturday night, was in reacting to information in some sections of the media that the NUC had uncovered about 100 professors spread across some Nigerian universities, including the University of Lagos.

Alaga-Ibraheem described the report as unsubstantiated and urged the public to disregard it.

She said: “The attention of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Management has been drawn to an unsubstantiated report on social media, claiming that the NUC has uncovered fake professors in some Nigerian universities, including ours.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the university management hereby explicitly refutes the five names listed as ‘fake’ professors of the university.

“Members of the university community and the general public are enjoined to completely disregard the report as the persons listed are not our staff and have never worked at any point in time and in any capacity, at the university.

“Please be re-assured of the institution’s commitment to its mandate of being a topnotch citadel of higher education, in deed and in truth.”