UNILAG shops for new Vice-Chancellor

The University of Lagos is shopping for a new vice-chancellor as the tenure of its current VC, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe expires in November this year.

The university has therefore notified the academic community and general public both within and outside Nigeria of the commencement of the process of appointing a Vice-Chancellor.

A statement signed by Oladejo Azeez, Registrar and Secretary to university council said, “Applications are, hereby invited from interested and suitably qualified candidates for the position in line with the provisions of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1993 as amended in 2003 and 2012 respectively.”

UNILAG was established in 1962 by an Act of Parliament of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to encourage the advancement of learning with the vision of being a top-class institution

for the pursuit of excellence in knowledge, character, and service to humanity.

According to the university, an eligible candidate for the post must be an exemplary scholar with a good quantum of publications in highly rated journals; a person with the demonstrable capacity for original thinking and creativity; a Professor for at least 10 years, and not more than 65 years old on November 11, 2022; a person with astute managerial ability who can maintain the peace and academic stability for which the University is reputed; a scholar of outstanding national and international repute, with proficiency in Information Communication Technology (ICT) and considerable experience at top levels of University Administration.

Other criteria are a person with a track record of teaching; research and community service; a person with entrepreneurial and innovative abilities with the capacity to create wealth for the sustainability of the University of our future in line with the vision and mission; a person endowed with strong character and ability to give courageous and effective leadership; a person with a clear vision for the development of the University in realisation of its mission to refocus research and innovation, infrastructural development and human resource allocation as expressed in the University Strategic Plan; able to foster regional and international partnerships including securing opportunities with the local and international business community for the achievement of the University’s strategic goal.

Also, the candidate, according to the university, must be; a person capable of inspiring the advancement of learning while reaching out to all persons without discrimination in any form; of sound mental and physical health, pleasant disposition, unassailable integrity, and strong moral character capable of inspiring and maintaining moral discipline among staff and students.