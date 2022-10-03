UNILAG set to name new VC

New Vice-Chancellor for the University of Lagos (UNILAG) is to be announced this week.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council and the university, Dr Olanrewaju Tejuosho, gave the hint Monday at an event to commence the 60th Anniversary of the University, at the College of Medicine of the University at Idi- Araba.

The new Don is to succeed the outgoing VC, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, a Professor of Botany and the 12th vice-chancellor of the university.

While his successor will be unveiled Friday, October 7, Prof. Oluwatoyin will bow out of office early November after the expiration of his five-year single tenure as the as UNILAG VC.

Dr. Tejuoso said the selection process is at the final stage and the new VC will emerge and be made public Friday.

He added that the selection process was democratic and has been fair, thorough and transparent, adding that whoever emerges eventually is the choice of God Almighty and not that of man.

He, however, commended the outgoing VC, particularly for his passion and commitment to the development of UNILAG within his five-year tenure in office.

He said UNILAG had done well in its tripartite mandates in the last 60 years of teaching, research and community engagements.

He, however, decried the ongoing nationwide industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), saying the development has really taken a huge toll on the university education in the country.

“So, I hope the crisis is resolved in no time for normalcy to return to all public university campuses including UNILAG,” he added.

In his welcome address, the outgoing vice-chancellor, Prof. Ogundipe, said he was eternally grateful unto God for His steady help and support on the journey which remains 38 days to complete as the vice-chancellor of the university.