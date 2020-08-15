The Senate of the University of Lagos has taken its protest over the removal of the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, to Nigeria’s seat of power in Abuja, Aso Rock.

In a video obtained by The Eagle Online, the Senate submitted a petition, said to have had the backing of 91 professors, to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Leader of the Team and the school’s former Dean of Law, Prof. Chioma Agomoh, said they were at the Presidential Villa because the President is the Visitor to the University.

Agomoh said on August 13, the Senate of the University held an emergency meeting attended by several professors, out of which 91 signed the protest letter.

She said the Senate was not against the removal of Ogundipe, but that due process must be followed.

She equally said the Team met with the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, and was at the office of the National Universities Commission, where the Executive Secretary was not available to receive them.

She said they, however, dropped their protest letter.

Prof. Agomoh told newsmen: “We are not saying our Vice Chancellor has not committed any offence.

“So bandying allegations around is begging the issue.

“The issue is if you say he has done something wrong, then follow due process.

“And if he’s found guilty, so be it.

“But without due process it cannot stand.

“And this Council has trampled on due process.

“And Senate said they have lost confidence in the Council.

“First of all, they affirmed their confidence in the substantive Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe and the loss of confidence in the present Council, led by Prof. Wale Babalakin.”