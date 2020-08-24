The Senate of the University of Lagos has elected Prof. Folasade Ogunshola as Acting Vice Chancellor, pending the outcome of a Visitation Panel to the university engulfed in crisis.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ogunshola polled a total of 135 votes to defeat Prof. Ben Oghojafor, who had 31 votes.

Prof. Chioma Agomo, Chairman of the Emergency Senate Committee, declared Ogunshola the winner of the election.

She described the election as transparent.

Agomo, a former Dean, Faculty of Law, said due process was observed in the election.

She said: “The Unilag Senate followed due process all through the election, and Prof. Ogunshola emerged the winner.

“We will soon forward our recommendations to Council.”

NAN reports that Ogunshola is Unilag’s Deputy Vice Chancellor, Development Services, while Oghojafor is Unilag’s Deputy Vice Chancellor, Management Services.

A total of 167 members of the Senate participated in the election.

One vote was void.