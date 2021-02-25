The University of Lagos has revised its academic calendar for 2019/2020 session first semester.

The management of the school in a timetable shared to the students, stated that online lectures commenced a week ago and editing of registered courses is to begin on March 19.

The timetable:

Monday, 25th January, 2021 – Online Lectures Commence

Monday, 25th January – Sunday, 31st January, 2021 (1 week) – Editing of Registered Courses

Friday, 19th March, 2021

(8 weeks: Extended by Two Weeks) – Online Lectures End

Monday, 8th Mar. – Sunday, 21st March, 2021 (2 weeks) – Printing of Examination Access Code

Monday, 22nd Mar. – Friday, 26th March, 2021 – Lecture-Free Week/GST Examinations (Online) (1 week)

Monday, 29th March – Friday, 9th April, 2021 Undergraduate Exams in all Faculties (Online) (2 weeks)

Monday, 12th April – Saturday, 17th April, 2021 Examination in Core Courses in Faculty of Education (Online) (1 week)

Saturday, 17th April, 2021

End of 1st Semester/Opening of Portal for 2nd Semester, 2019/2020 Registration

Monday, 19th April – Friday, 23rd April, 2021 First Semester Break

(1 week)

Thursday, 13th May, 2021

(4 weeks after exams) Consideration of Results by BCOS Commences

Wednesday, 26th May, 2021

Senate meeting for Consideration of Results

Monday, 26th April, 2021

Proposed Date of Resumption for 2nd Semester, 2019/2020 Academic Session

STATUTORY PROGRAMMES

2nd Wednesday of every month – Board of Studies/Examiners

1st and 3rd Wednesday of every month – Inaugural Lectures Last Wednesday of every month – Senate Meeting

Two weeks after Examinations – Uploading of Results

Monday, 26th April, 2021

Resumption/Lectures begin Saturday,

17th April – Sunday, 6th June, 2021

Registration of Courses

Monday, 28th June –Sunday, 12th July, 2021 (2 weeks) Editing of Registered Courses

Friday, 30th July, 2021 (14 weeks)

Lectures End

Monday, 26th July – Sunday, 1st Aug., 2021 (1 week)

Printing of Examination Dockets

Monday, 2nd Aug. – Sat., 7th Aug., 2021

(1 week)

Lecture Free Week/GST Examinations

Monday, 9th Aug. – Friday, 20th August, 2021 Undergraduate Examinations in all Faculties (2 weeks)

Monday, 23rd Aug. –Saturday, 28th August, 2021 Examination in Core Courses in Fac. of Education (1 week)

Saturday, 28th August, 2021

End of Session/Students Depart/ Opening of 2021/2022 Reg. Portal

Monday, 6th Sept., 2021

DLI Residential Programme Begins

(6 weeks)

Saturday, 16th October, 2021

DLI Students Depart

Thursday, 23rd September, 2021 Consideration of Results by BCOS, Commences (4 weeks after exams)

Wednesday, 27th October, 2021 Senate Meeting for Consideration of Results

Monday, 25th October, 2021

Proposed date of Resumption for 1st Semester 2021/2022 Academic Session

Online Registration Commences.