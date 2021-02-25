The University of Lagos has revised its academic calendar for 2019/2020 session first semester.
The management of the school in a timetable shared to the students, stated that online lectures commenced a week ago and editing of registered courses is to begin on March 19.
The timetable:
Monday, 25th January, 2021 – Online Lectures Commence
Monday, 25th January – Sunday, 31st January, 2021 (1 week) – Editing of Registered Courses
Friday, 19th March, 2021
(8 weeks: Extended by Two Weeks) – Online Lectures End
Monday, 8th Mar. – Sunday, 21st March, 2021 (2 weeks) – Printing of Examination Access Code
Monday, 22nd Mar. – Friday, 26th March, 2021 – Lecture-Free Week/GST Examinations (Online) (1 week)
Monday, 29th March – Friday, 9th April, 2021 Undergraduate Exams in all Faculties (Online) (2 weeks)
Monday, 12th April – Saturday, 17th April, 2021 Examination in Core Courses in Faculty of Education (Online) (1 week)
Saturday, 17th April, 2021
End of 1st Semester/Opening of Portal for 2nd Semester, 2019/2020 Registration
Monday, 19th April – Friday, 23rd April, 2021 First Semester Break
(1 week)
Thursday, 13th May, 2021
(4 weeks after exams) Consideration of Results by BCOS Commences
Wednesday, 26th May, 2021
Senate meeting for Consideration of Results
Monday, 26th April, 2021
Proposed Date of Resumption for 2nd Semester, 2019/2020 Academic Session
STATUTORY PROGRAMMES
2nd Wednesday of every month – Board of Studies/Examiners
1st and 3rd Wednesday of every month – Inaugural Lectures Last Wednesday of every month – Senate Meeting
Two weeks after Examinations – Uploading of Results
Monday, 26th April, 2021
Resumption/Lectures begin Saturday,
17th April – Sunday, 6th June, 2021
Registration of Courses
Monday, 28th June –Sunday, 12th July, 2021 (2 weeks) Editing of Registered Courses
Friday, 30th July, 2021 (14 weeks)
Lectures End
Monday, 26th July – Sunday, 1st Aug., 2021 (1 week)
Printing of Examination Dockets
Monday, 2nd Aug. – Sat., 7th Aug., 2021
(1 week)
Lecture Free Week/GST Examinations
Monday, 9th Aug. – Friday, 20th August, 2021 Undergraduate Examinations in all Faculties (2 weeks)
Monday, 23rd Aug. –Saturday, 28th August, 2021 Examination in Core Courses in Fac. of Education (1 week)
Saturday, 28th August, 2021
End of Session/Students Depart/ Opening of 2021/2022 Reg. Portal
Monday, 6th Sept., 2021
DLI Residential Programme Begins
(6 weeks)
Saturday, 16th October, 2021
DLI Students Depart
Thursday, 23rd September, 2021 Consideration of Results by BCOS, Commences (4 weeks after exams)
Wednesday, 27th October, 2021 Senate Meeting for Consideration of Results
Monday, 25th October, 2021
Proposed date of Resumption for 1st Semester 2021/2022 Academic Session
STATUTORY PROGRAMMES
2nd Wednesday of every month
Faculty Board of Studies/Examiners
1st and 3rd Wednesday of every month Inaugural Lecture
Last Wednesday of every month
Senate Meeting
Two weeks after Examinations
Uploading of Result
Online Registration Commences.
