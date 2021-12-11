UNILAG releases 2021/2022 admission cut off marks

The University of Lagos has released the admission cut off marks for the 2021/2022 academic session.

It released the cut off marks on Friday via its website, adding that merit and catchment areas would be considered.

UNILAG revealed that the catchment areas of Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo States have their cut off marks also.

A breakdown revealed that Medicine and Surgery has the highest cut off marks of 80.8, followed by Computer Engineering 79.3, Electrical and Electronic Engineering 78.125, Dentistry 77.4, Law 76.5, Pharmacy 76.125, Systems Engineering 76.475, Chemical and Petroleum Engineering and Computer Engineering 79.3.

Others are Faculty of Education, the highest is English Education with 70.425, Education Christian Religious Studies 67.925, Educational Foundations 66.05 and Education Economics 66.3.

For Faculty of Management Sciences, Accounting has 74.1, Business Administration 68.75 and Finance 68.9.

In Faculty of Arts, the highest mark is English with 68.175, History and Strategic Studies 68.6, Russian 67.65 and Creative Arts 67.05.

Under Faculty of Environmental Science, Architecture 74.725, Building 67.8 and Quantity Survey 66.4.

Also, College of Medicine has Medical Laboratory Science 74.675, Radiography 72.525, Physiotherapy 73. 75 and Pharmacology 72.625.

In Faculty of Science, Computer Science 77.875, Biochemistry 71.625, Cell Biology and Genetics 70.15, Mathematics 69.925, Statistics 69.465 and Industrial Mathematics 69.075.

For Faculty of Social Sciences, Economics 72.875, Mass Communication 72.125 and Psychology 70.05.