UNILAG reacts to report of additional hike in fees

The University of Lagos has debunked the claim that the institution has added extra charges to its earlier increased fees.

Recall that the institution in July, increased its fees from N19,000 to N190,250 for students studying medicine and N140,250 for students whose courses require laboratory and studio use.

In a press statement made available on Friday, the Head of the communication Unit, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, explained that the information making the rounds that the University has added additional unauthorised charges to its earlier increments is untrue and meant to misinform the public.

Alaga-Ibraheeem added that the institution did not issue any other notice of increment apart from the “Adjusted Obligatory Fees” for New and Returning Undergraduate Students.

The statement read, “The University of Lagos wishes to explicitly refute unsubstantiated claims making the rounds that the University has “slammed additional unauthorised charges to its earlier increments.”

“These completely untrue and misleading claims misrepresent the facts and aim to misinform the public into believing that there has been another adjustment of fees.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the University of Lagos Management hereby categorically states that this is not the case.”

She urged students and parents to disregard the information, adding that the management understands the economic situation of the nation.

She subsequently urged the public to avoid such misleading reports but to rely on the university’s official communication channels for announcements, updates regarding fees, and others.

“Management is not unmindful of the prevailing economic realities, and as of the date of this disclaimer, has not issued any other notice of increment apart from the “Adjusted Obligatory Fees for New and Returning Undergraduate Students” published in its Information Flash News Bulletin.

“The University Management understands the importance of accurate, verifiable and timely information, and views with utmost concern the attempt to spread false narratives that undermine its integrity.

“Members of the university community and general public, especially students and their families are, therefore, implored to rely on the official communication channels of the University for announcements, notice, or updates regarding fees, policies, or any other information relating to the University,” the statement read.