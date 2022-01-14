UNILAG postpones 2021/2022 matriculation, announces new date

The University of Lagos (Unilag) has postponed the 2021/2022 matriculation ceremony earlier scheduled for Friday (today).

Dr. Musa Obalola, Acting Dean, Student Affairs Division, announced the postponement in a statement he issued on Thursday.

Obalola said the postponement was due to what he described as “unforeseen circumstances”.

He noted that the university had fixed January 28 as a new date for the ceremony, while expressing regrets over all inconveniences the postponement might have caused the general public.

In another development, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has deployed a total of 500 tablets to the institution’s library.

A statement by the university Librarian, Prof. Yetunde Zaid, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, explained that the initiative was to enhance access to learning resources for the students and other library users.

According to Zaid, the tablets are to be loaned out to students for a period of two weeks, just like books are loaned out.

She added that a loan form had been designed for that purpose.

She said: “The library is pleased to announce that the vice chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe has deployed 500 tablets to the university library to enhance access to learning resources for students and library users.

“With this laudable initiative, students can now request for tablets on loan, just like they loan books.

“The tablets will enable students to search the library online catalogue for print resources, as well as read e-books and e-journals, which are accessible on the library website.”

NAN reports that Dr. Jim Ovia, Nigerian businessman, had during the institution’s last convocation donated a total of 3,500 tablets to indigent students of the university to ease e-learning.