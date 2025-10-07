UNILAG plans to set up emergency hotlines for students, staffers

The Quality Assurance and Servicom Unit, University of Lagos (UNILAG) has revealed that it will inaugurate 10 hotlines for emergency situations across the campus for students and staffers.

The Director of the unit, Prof. Olufemi Saibu, made this known in a news conference on Tuesday to mark the 2025 International Customer Service Week (ICSW) at UNILAG, Akoka, Lagos.

This year’s ICSW anniversary has the theme, “Mission Possible.”

Saibu said that the hotlines are a strategic initiative to strengthen communication within the university during emergencies.

According to him, another milestone to be unveiled for this year’s ICSW, apart from the official launch of the UNILAG hotlines, are the Closed User Group (CUG) phone connections for the faculties.

“This strategic initiative will strengthen communication within the university in times of emergencies as well as between faculties, stakeholders, and the Quality Assurance & SERVICOM Unit.

“This will also ensure faster responses to service issues and providing a more efficient feedback and escalation system,” he said.

While talking about the unit’s recent achievements, Saibu said that it had been able to improve quality and customer experience across the university.

He added that the unit had also sustained improvement in lecture, examination and laboratory monitoring.

“Over the past academic year, the unit has intensified its efforts to uphold academic excellence through robust monitoring of lectures, examinations and laboratory sessions across all faculties.

“Our regular and unscheduled lecture monitoring exercises have led to improved punctuality, better adherence to course outlines and increased staff-student engagement,” he said.

According to him, the unit also engages in pre-lecture monitoring exercise to ascertain lecture facility shortfalls in faculties.

He added that significant interventions had been received from the university management and faculties in this regard.

“In the last one year, we have strengthened examination monitoring to ensure strict compliance with university regulations, reduced malpractice and safeguarded the integrity of our examinations.

“In the just concluded 2024/2025 second semester examination monitoring exercise, a total of 198 examinations were monitored across various faculties of the university.

“This indicated a significant improvement in the number of examinations monitored in the previous years,” he said.

The director added that the unit had also enhanced its oversight of laboratory equipment and apparatus in various laboratories of the university.

These initiatives, he said, had contributed to raising the bar of academic delivery and ensuring that teaching and learning processes reflected the high standards expected of a world-class university.

While talking about the week’s celebration, Saibu said that awards would be given to distinguished students and staffers for their roles and performance in the university.

“This year’s ICSW comes with notable improvements in the award categories, allowing us to recognise and reward excellence more comprehensively across faculties, departments and units.

“The total number of awards to be disbursed at this ceremony stands at 44 as against 34 awards disbursed the previous year,” the director noted.

He said this indicated significant improvement in the award category session.

Among the activities to celebrate the week are an awareness campaign, student fun games and competitions, stakeholders’ forum and an awards ceremony.

The ICSW is a global annual programme held yearly in the first week of October.

UNILAG in its commitment to excellence through the Quality Assurance and SERVICOM Unit, has since 2019 joined others globally to celebrate the event