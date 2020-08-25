The Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who has been directed to recuse himself pending the outcome of an investigation, and the Acting VC, Prof. Folashade Ogunshola, have been dragged before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The petitioner is Prof. Boniface Oye-Adeniran, retired Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, College of Medicine, University of Lagos.

Oye-Adeniran is also a Member of the UNILAG Appointments and Promotions Board, 2014 to 2018; Member, University of Lagos Governing Council, 2017 to 2019; and past National President, Nigerian Medical Association, 1993 to 1997.

Joined alongside Ogundipe and Ogunshola in the petition, dated August 21, 2020 and marked as received on August 25, 2020 at the EFCC Lagos Zonal Office are Lekan Lawal (Bursar of the University of Lagos), and Dr. James Akamu (Director of Procurement University of Lagos).

The petition in full:

21st August 2020

The Chairman

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Lagos Zone Office

15 A Awolowo Road, Ikoyi

Lagos

Dear Sir

Acts of Financial Crime by Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe (former Vice Chancellor University of Lagos), Professor Folashade Ogunshola (former Deputy Vice Chancellor University of Lagos), Mr Lekan Lawal(Bursar of the University of Lagos), and Dr James Akamu (Director of Procurement University of Lagos)

I retired as a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, College of Medicine, University of Lagos where I retired in 2019. Up until my retirement I was on the Governing Council of the University where I worked with Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, first in his capacity as Deputy Vice Chancellor, and as Vice Chancellor of the University, from November 2017 up till July 2019, when I retired. I also represented the College of Medicine on the University’s Appointments and Promotions Board between 2014 and 2018. Earlier on in my career, I was National President of the Nigerian Medical Association between 1993 to 1997. The facts that I therefore provide in this Petition are facts directly within my knowledge in my capacity as staff, Appointments and Promotions Board and as Governing Council member of the University of Lagos, between 2017 and 2019 when Professor Toyin Ogundipe served as Deputy Vice Chancellor and Vice Chancellor of the University. The Petition asserts various acts of financial crime directly committed by Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Professor Folashade Ogunshola, Mr Lekan Lawal and Dr James Akamu. Professor Toyin Ogundipe assumed office as Vice Chancellor of the University in November 2017 and was removed from office by the Governing Council of the University on 12th August 2020. Mr Lekan Lawal is the University Bursar and Dr James Akamu is the University Procurement Officer.

Council at its meeting of 5th September 2018 constituted a Committee to investigate the University’s expenditure under Professor Ogundipe as Vice Chancellor. Among others, the Committee found against Professor Ogundipe’s management that, without Tender Board, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Governing Council knowledge, approval, and far in excess of his approval limits of N2,500,000.00 Professor Ogundipe in his capacity as Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, in direct violation of extant Regulations of the University and the country. In other cases, awards made by Professor Ogundipe or under his leadership did not satisfy requirements of the Public Procurement Act.

a total sum of N112,462,990.63 to renovate the official living quarters of three principal staff. Professor Ogundipe approved the sum of N49,434,038.45 to renovate the Vice Chancellor’s lodge where he resided; the sum of N41,817,658.32 was paid out for renovation works of the Bursar’s official residence while the sum of N16, 123, 509.00 was spent on renovating the official residence of the immediate past Registrar of the University. Also, the sum of N3, 733,494.85 was spent renovating the official residence of the Chancellor while the sum of N1,354,290.00 was spent renovating the Pro Chancellor’s official residence. It is important to note that Professor Ogundipe’s approval limit as Vice Chancellor is N2, 500,000.00. None of this spending was brought to the knowledge of, or received the approval of the Governing Council as provided in the University Act and extant guidelines on Financial Regulations. Professor Toyin Ogundipe’s management spent a total sum of N57,272,050.44 on waste management and janitorial services in breach of procurement laws and practices. These payments were not evidenced by any contract, did not receive Council approval, did not go through the University Tender Board at all and did not comply with the Public Procurement Act. Professor Toyin Ogundipe’s management spent the sum of N52,080,000.00 on the purchase of two vehicles well above his personal limit of N2,500,000.00 and the University Tender Board’s threshold limit of N50,000,000.00. This was achieved by a contract splitting device that is illegal and contrary to the Public Procurement Act of 2007. Professor Toyin Ogundipe’s management spent a total sum of N57,921,581.00 on the foreign trips embarked upon by himself and some of his management team. The Committee found that Professor Ogundipe was able to approve these payments based on an illegal contract splitting device. The Committee also found that local running allowances were paid for these foreign trips in breach of the Financial Regulations of 2009 and clarifications by National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission in 2015. Between May 2017 and September 2018 Professor Toyin Ogundipe’s management paid out a total sum of N41,580,300.00 to the Dean of Student Affairs through a monthly payment of N2,445,900.00. Even though Professor Ogundipe justified this payment as a security grant, this was never to the University Council’s knowledge or its approval and the Dean received these monies even when students were not on campus or when lecturers were on strike. Furthermore, the former Dean of Students Affairs who served in this position before Professor Ogundipe became Vice Chancellor wrote officially to the Council, denying that this was conventional practice, a justification that Professor Ogundipe had put up to Council Council approved a budget in the sum of N85,000,000.00 for the University’s 2018 convocation ceremonies based on management’s budget, proposed by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Toyin Ogundipe. The Committee found out that Professor Ogundipe’s management significantly exceeded this approved budget by the sum of N9,739,977.89. In other words, without any Council approval or knowledge Professor Ogundipe spent the sum of N94,739,977.89 on the 2018 convocation as against the sum of N85,000,0000.00 that Council approved. We believe that this was a fraudulent act. Professors Ogundipe and Folashade Ogunshola were part of the award of the contract for the University’s new library project valued at N1.9Billon that did not follow due process in the changing the terms of the contract awarded without the approval of the University of Lagos Governing Council and without the approval of the Federal Executive Council that approved the contract in the first place, ultimately causing the collapse of this building in 2019 while under construction Furthermore, the University’s Management under Prof Toyin Ogundipe awarded significant contracts, or paid or caused/instructed payment for these contracts, without bringing these to the attention of, or obtaining approval of the University Tender’s Board, Finance and general Purpose Committee or Council, as provided for in the University Financial Regulations and contrary to due process. For instance:

A. University Capital Projects – TETFUND Projects

The following Tetfund projects were executed and paid for without due process contrary to the University Financial Regulations of 2016. The Professor Toyin Ogundipe exceeded his expenditure limits and approval and these projects were done and paid for without the University’s Tenders Board, Finance and General Purpose Committee, and Governing Council approval. In addition, these contract awards violated the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University of Lagos Financial Regulations of 2016.

S/No Projects Contract Award Remarks 1 Construction of Scholars’ Hostel (Block A) along Ozolua road by BAUER TSM NIGERIA LIMITED N242,780,465.52 Contract was awarded Project in 2017 and paid for in 2020 without going through the University’s Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval and in violation of the University Financial Regulations 2 Construction of Scholars’ Hostel (Block B) along Ozolua road by ENERGOPOL-7 S.A. MOSAF Nig Ltd N233,683,294.30 Contract was awarded in 2017 and paid for in 2020 without University’s Finance and General Purpose and Council approval in violation of the University Financial Regulations 3 Construction of Scholars’ Hostel (Access road) along Ozolua road By THCM NIGERIA LIMITED N181,675,487.03 Contract was awarded in 2017 and paid for in 2020 without Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval This is a violation of the University Financial Regulations 4 Construction of Scholars’ Hostel (External Civil Works) along Ozolua road by MOSAF PROPERTY AND INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT N124,440,192.19 Contract was paid for in 2020 without Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval in violation of the University Financial Regulations 5 Construction of Scholars’ Hostel (Loose Furniture and Fittings) by ENERGOPOL-7 S.A. MOSAF Nig Ltd 100,112,544.00 Contract was paid for in 2020 without Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval and in violation of the University Financial Regulations 6 Contract for the additional work for the supply of loose Furniture & Fixtures for Scholars’ Hostel by MOSAF Nig Ltd 24,589,738.16 Letter of award was issued in March 2020 without Tender Board approval, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval. This is a violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016 There was no valid contract to support this project 7 Consultancy services for the construction of the Scholars’ hostel along Ozolua road by UNILAG CONSULT N63,149,462.00 Payment for this contract was made in 2017 and paid for in 2020 without Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval in violation of the University Financial Regulations 8 Contract for the Procurement of Library furniture to the University Lot 3 by Publisher Express Limited N5,066,250.00 Project was paid for in 2019 without Tender Board approval, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval and in violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016

B. University Capital Projects – AUXILIARY (IGR) PROJECTS (Construction of Buildings)

The following IGR projects were executed and paid for without ANY due process contrary to the University Financial Regulations and the Public Procurement Act. Professor Ogundipe has exceeded his expenditure and approval limits in the award and payment of these contracts without Finance and General Purpose and Council approval.

S/No Projects Contract Award Remarks 1 Construction of the School of Foundation Studies-Phase 1 by Arid Builders N165,040,785.00 Letter of award was issued without Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval. The Contract was terminated and a compensation of the sum of N4.6Million was paid to the Contractor in 2020 without Council approval. This is a violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016 2 Contract for the Supply and Installation of Polyurethane Sandwich panels for the Institute of Maritime Studies Prefab Building by Vitapur Nigeria Limited N10,008,128.29 Contract was awarded in March 2019 with no Tender Board approval, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval. This is a violation of the Procurement Act and University Financial Regulations 3 Contract for the Modification of Renovation Works at the University of Lagos Medical Centre by Fastlink Nigeria Limited 45,723,353.70 The Contract was approved by Professor Ogundipe without letter of award, Tender Board approval, without Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval. This is a violation of the Procurement Act and University Financial Regulations 4 Contract for the Rehabilitation of Faculty of Engineering Roof (Lot 1)by Trapetti Engineering & Construction Company Ltd 9,411,786.25 Contract awarded without Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval. This is a violation of the University Financial Regulations 5 Contract for the Renovation of University of Lagos Liaison Office/Guest House at 33/35, 6th Avenue, Gwarinpa, Abuja Contractor by Unilag Consult/Donmat Nig Ltd 72,466,605.75 Project was reported as completed in 2018 and paid for in 2020 without Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council. This is a violation of the University Financial Regulations

C. University Capital Projects – AUXILIARY (IGR) PROJECTS (Procurement of Vehicles)

The following IGR projects were executed and paid for without due process contrary to the University Financial Regulations of 2016. Professor Ogundipe has exceeded his expenditure and approval limits in the award and payment of these contracts without Finance and General Purpose and Council approval.

S/No Projects Contract Award Remarks 1 Procurement of Vehicle (Hyundai Elantra GLS 2018 Model) for the University – Lot 4 supplied by Kojo Motors Limited N11,385,000.00 Professor Ogundipe exceeded his expenditure and approval limits in the award and payment of these contracts without Finance and General Purpose and Council approval

D. University Capital Projects – AUXILIARY (IGR) PROJECTS (Procurement of Furnishing items & Equipment)

The following IGR projects were executed and paid for without due process contrary to the University Financial Regulations of 2016. Professor Ogundipe has exceeded his expenditure and approval limits in the award and payment of these contracts without Finance and General Purpose and Council approval and in violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016.

S/No Projects Contract Award Remarks 1 Procurement of external electrical power back –up system the MTN E-library at Akintunde Ojo building by Myne Maxima Treasures 4,247,640.00 The project has no letter of award and Project was reported as completed in Nov. 2018 .There is no Tender Board approval, Finance and General Committee and Council approval. This is a violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016 2 Contract for the Supply and Installation of Underground Cable and feeder pillar at Sport Centre powered by the 1,400KVA Cummins generator at Jelili Adebisi Omotola Hall by DRS Cable Nigeria Ltd 4,274,173.13 Contract completed and paid for in 2020 without Tender Board, Finance and General Committee and Council approval F&GPC and Council approval. This is a violation of the University Financial Regulations

E. University Capital Projects – AUXILIARY (IGR) PROJECTS (Procurement of Fuels)

The following IGR projects were executed and paid for without due process contrary to the University Financial Regulations of 2016. Professor Ogundipe has exceeded his expenditure and approval limits in the award and payment of these contracts without Finance and General Purpose and Council approval and in violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016.

S/No Projects Contract Award Remarks Contract for the procurement of 33,000 litres of petrol premium motor spirit (PMS) by Andova Plc N3,973,250.00 Project was reported executed and completely paid without Tender Board approval, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval This is a violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016 1 Contract for the Procurement of 225,000 litres of Diesel for the Operation of University’s Generators by Obatoil& Petr ltd N48,195,000.00 2 Procurement of Thirty (30) Drums of Transformer Oil for the Servicing of Transformers, Ring Main Units and Fuse Switches in all Power Sub-Stations by MRS oil Nig.Ltd N5,945,974.65 3 Procurement of 198,000 Litres of diesel (AGO) for the operation of University’s Generators by Ascon oil Co. Ltd N44,386,650.00 4 Procurement of 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit-Petrol (PMS) by Forte Oil Plc : N4,920,300.00 5 contract for the procurement of 33,000 litres of petrol for operational vehicles Contractor by FORTE OIL PLC N4,989,600.00 6 contract for the procurement of 198,000 litres of diesel (ago) for the operation of university generators Contractor by MRS OIL NIGERIA LTD 45,738,000.00

F. University Capital Projects – AUXILIARY (IGR) PROJECTS (Maintenance Services)

The following IGR projects were executed and paid for without due process contrary to the University Financial Regulations of 2016. Professor Ogundipe has exceeded his expenditure and approval limits in the award and payment of these contracts without Finance and General Purpose and Council approval and in violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016.

S/No

Projects

Contract Award

Remarks

1

Contract for the maintenance of 2 Nos Passenger lifts for the Senate Building by Powermechtronics Nigeria Limited

N3,300,000.00

MOA was signed in 2018 but no renewal on 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 service year. There was no Tender Board approval, F&GPC and Council approval. This is a violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016

2

Contract for the maintenance of 3 Nos Passenger lifts for the Faculty of Arts Building by Powermechtronics Nigeria Limited

N3,300,000.00

3

Contract for the maintenance of 3 Nos Passenger lifts for the Highrise Building by Armstrong Elevators Co. Ltd

N4,800,000.00

4

Contract for the training of operators at the 33KV switch board room

Contractor by Dynamic Power Construction Company Limited

N4,500.000.00

Letter of award was issued and some of the contract payment was made without Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval. This is a violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016

5

Contract for the implementation of secure-mode fibreoptice laying to faculties of engineering & science department of chemical engineering medical centre, staff school & women society (phase 3) by FRESHFONS LTD

N6,161,099.00

6

Contract for the procurement of the installation @ the Tayo Aderinokun Auditorium, high end CCTV Security System, Fire Alarm System & Transmission of data to senate building CCTV Security System burglary alarm system & remote monitoring system by ZATEETTECHNOLOG LTD

N14,633,635.67

7

Contract for the supply and installation of closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Surveillance systems for students halls of residence at the university by ADVANCE HITECH SYSTEMS LTD

N18,600,617.2

8

The Tayo Aderinokun Auditorium High End CCTV security system, Fire alarm, and transmission of data to senate building CCTV security system Burglary alarm system & Remote MS by Zaport Tech Ltd

N14,267,794.77

G. University Capital Projects – Maintenance Service Contract for the Hostels

The following IGR projects were executed and paid for without due process contrary to the University Financial Regulations of 2016. Professor Ogundipe has exceeded his expenditure and approval limits in the award and payment of these contracts without Finance and General Purpose and Council approval and in violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016.

S/No Projects Contract Award Remarks 1 Maintenance Service Contract for the Hostels (Lot B)by Mr. Wash Nigeria Limited N33,618,214.01 Contract was paid for in 2020 without Tender Board, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval This is a violation of the University Financial Regulations 2 Maintenance Service Contract for the Hostels (Lot A) by Etudo and Company Contract letter of award was issued in 2020 without Tender Board, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval. This is a violation of the University Financial Regulations 3 Maintenance Service Contract for the Hostels (Lot C) by Etudo and Company

H. University Capital Projects – Janitorial Contract for the Cleaning of the University (2019 – 2020)

The following Janitorial Services contracts (2019 – 2020)were executed and paid for without due process contrary to the University Financial Regulations of 2016. Professor Ogundipe has exceeded his expenditure and approval limits in the award and payment of these contracts without Finance and General Purpose and Council approval and in violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016.

S/No Projects Contract Award Remarks 1 2 3 Janitorial Contract for the Cleaning of Academic and Administrative building (Lot A) Janitorial Contract for the Cleaning of Academic and Administrative building (Lot B) Janitorial Contract for the Cleaning of Academic and Administrative building (Lot F) by Magnum Kleen N23,103,966.24 MOA was signed in 2018 for 2019 contract and there was no renewal in 2020 year. Payments were made in 2020. There was no Tender Board approval, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval. This is a violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016 N14,969,470.80 N9,226,111.32 4 Janitorial Contract for the Cleaning of Academic and Administrative building (Lot C) Contractor: Oxford Facilities and Logistic Management Limited N25,200,000.00 MOA was signed in 2018 for 2019 contract and there was no renewal in 2020 year. Payments were made in 2020. There was no Tender Board approval, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval. This is a violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016 5 6 7 8 Janitorial Contract for the Cleaning of Academic and Administrative building (Lot D) Janitorial Contract for the Cleaning of Academic and Administrative building (Lot E) Janitorial Contract for the Cleaning Service for Hostels (Lot B) Janitorial Contract for the Waste Management Service (Lot A ) by Mr. Wash Nigeria Limited N40,635,000.00 MOA was signed in 2018 for 2019 contract but no renewal on 2020 year. There was no Tender Board approval, F&GPC and Council approval. This is a violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016 N36,067,500.00 N25,474,500.00 N48,834,786.00 9 Janitorial Contract for the Waste Management Services by Magnum Kleen N32,769,408.00 MOA was signed in 2018 for 2019 contract and there was no renewal in 2020 year. There was no Tender Board approval, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval. This is a violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016 10 11 Janitorial Contract for the Cleaning Services for Hostels (Lot A) Janitorial Contract for the Cleaning Services for Hostels (Lot C) by Etudo and Company N17,076,283.75 MOA was signed in 2018 for 2019 contract and there was no renewal in 2020 year. There was no Tender Board approval, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval. This is a violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016 N22,324,646.25

I. University Capital Projects – Janitorial Contract for the Cleaning of the University (2015 -2018)

The following Janitorial Services contracts (2015 – 2018)were executed and paid for without due process contrary to the University Financial Regulations of 2016. Professor Ogundipe exceeded his expenditure and approval limits in the award and payment of these contracts without Finance and General Purpose and Council approval and in violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016. There were no renewal letters for the payment for the Janitorial Services for 2017/2018.

S/No Projects Contract Award Remarks 1 2 3 4 5 MADAM TINUBU HALL MR. WASH NIG LTD MOREMI HALL MR. WASH NIG LTD ERASTUS AKINGBOLA HALL MR. WASH NIG LTD MARIERE HALL MR. WASH NIG LTD KING JAJA HALL by MR. WASH NIG LTD 5,000,000.00 MOA was signed in 2015 for 2015/2018 and 2016/2017. There was no renewal of the contract after it expired but payments continued to be made under Professor Ogundipe without Tender Board approval, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval. This is a violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016 7,000,000.00 4,200,000.00 5,500,000.00 5,500,000.00 6 7 8 9 10 11 SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY HALL SABURI BIOBAKU HALL KOFO ADEMOLA HALL QUEEN AMINA HALL HENRY CARR HALL MAKAMA BIDA HALL by ORA EGBUNIKE & ASSOCIATES 4,500,000.00 MOA was signed in 2015 for 2015/2018 and 2016/2017 contracts but no renewal on 2017/2018 year and payment continued to be made under Professor Ogundipe’s management. There was no Tender Board approval, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval. This is a violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016 6,000,000.00 5,500,000.00 5,000,000.00 7,000,000.00 5,000,000.00 12 13 14 ENI NJOKU HALL FAGUNWA HALL HONOURS HOSTEL by FILMO FACILITIES MGT LTD/ORA EGBUNIKE 5,000,000.00 5,000,000.00 5,000,000.00 MOA was signed in 2015 for 2015/2018 and 2016/2017 contracts but no renewal on 2017/2018 year. There was no Tender Board approval, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval. This is a violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016 15 16 17 18 MULTIPURPOSE A,B & C HALL AFE BABALOLA HALL STAFF SCHOOL HALL MAIN AUDITORIUM by MR.WASH NIG LTD 6,860,700.00 MOA was signed in 2015 for 2015/2018 and 2016/2017 contracts but no renewal on 2017/2018 year. There was no Tender Board approval, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval. This is a violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016 2,968,350.00 3,938,550.00 5,878,950.00 19 20 21 22 JULIUS BERGER SPORT CENTRE ART THEATRE DISTANCE LEARNING INSTITUTE by JOMAKLEEN NIGERIA LIMITED 4,280,850.00 MOA was signed in 2015 for 2015/2018 and 2016/2017 contracts but no renewal on 2017/2018 year. There was no Tender Board approval, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval. This is a violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016 9,526,382.25 4,315,500.00 7,642,950.00 23 WASTE MANAGEMENT AND CLEANING SERVICES – ZONE C + D by TOTAL FACILITIES MANAGEMENT LTD. 28,398,026.01 MOA was signed in 2015 for 2015/2018 and 2016/2017 contracts but no renewal on 2017/2018 year. There was no Tender Board approval, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval. This is a violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016 24 WASTE MANAGEMENT AND CLEANING SERVICES -ZONE A + B by MR.WASH NIG LTD 40,491,725.50 MOA was signed in 2015 for 2015/2018 and 2016/2017 contracts but no renewal on 2017/2018 year. There was no Tender Board approval, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval. This is a violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016

J. University Capital Projects – The engagement of UNILAG CONSULTS

The following Consultancy projects were executed by Unilag Consult and paid for without due process contrary to the University Financial Regulations of 2016 and violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007. Professor Ogundipe exceeded his expenditure and approval limits in the award and payment of these contracts without Finance and General Purpose and Council approval and in violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016.

S/No Projects Contract Award Remarks 1 SUB-SOIL INVESTIGATION CONTRACTS · Soil investigation for the proposed skill acquisition laboratory college of medicine University of lagos teaching hospital luth Idi-Araba · Soil test for the remodeling of Unilag’s main gate · Soil tests around faculty of science laboratory · Sub-soil investigation of proposed Unilag-Iwaya link bridge (by honors hostel) by UNILAG Consult Ltd N2,858,625.00 N3,204,500.00 N2,858,625.00 N3,204,500.00 Unilag Consult was given letter of award for these projects without the Tender Board approval, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval This is a violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016 2 STRUCTURAL INTEGRITY · Structural integrity tests on faculty of science laboratory building structure · Structural integrity test on the faculty of business administration annex building (beloxxi laboratory) · Structural integrity test on a section of school of postgraduate studies, university of Lagos, Akoka · Structural integrity test on Faculty of Engineering building, university of Lagos, Akoka by UNILAG Consult Ltd N5,887,980.00 N3,897,600.00 N5,887,980.00 N3,897,600.00 Unilag Consult was given letter of award for these projects without the Tender Board approval, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval. This is a violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016 3 Consultancy services for the Construction of New El-Kanemi Hostels by UNILAG Consult Ltd N67,851,495.00 Contract was paid for without Tender Board, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval. This is a violation of the University Financial Regulations

K. University Capital Projects – FGN NEEDS ASSESSMENT PROJECTS

The following FGN Needs Assessment projects were executed and paid for without due process contrary to the University Financial Regulations of 2016 and violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007. Professor Ogundipe has exceeded his expenditure and approval limits in the award and payment of these contracts without Finance and General Purpose and Council approval and in violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016.

S/No Projects Contract Award Remarks 1 Improvement works to swimming pool at the Sport Centre Contractor by Veltrop Nigeria Limited N165,915,768.25 Payment for this contract was in 2020 without Tender Board, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval. This is a violation of the University Financial Regulations 2 Contract for the Rehabilitation and Upgrade of Teaching Facilities for Faculty of Science-(Physics Laboratory) Contractor by Martonas (Femimat Concept Ltd) N127,536,832.50 Payment for the contract was in 2020 without Tender Board, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval. This is a violation of the University Financial Regulations

L. University Capital Projects – FGN CAPITAL PROJECTS (2018 & 2019)

The following FGN Capital projects were executed and paid for without due process contrary to the University Financial Regulations of 2016 and violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007. Professor Ogundipe has exceeded his expenditure and approval limits in the award and payment of these contracts without Finance and General Purpose and Council approval and in violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016.

S/No Projects Contract Award Remarks 1 Rehabilitation of Electrical Supply and Distribution System – (Lot 1) by Inlaks Power Solutions Limited 13,980,000.00 Payments for the contract were made without Tender Board approval, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval. This is a violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016 2 Procurement of Industrial Paper Shredder by Femimat Concepts Limited 4,500,000.00 3 Procurement of Air monitoring Equipment by Walden Oiltech Services Limited 3,318,000.00 Procurement of underground cables and accessories for electrical supply by Drskabel Resources Nigeria Limited 12,656,320.00 Contract for the Rehabilitation of Electrical Supply and Distribution (Lot 3) by Arid Builders Limited 30,100,000.00 Contract was awarded without Tender Board, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval. This is a violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016 Contract for the Rehabilitation of Damaged Sewer Lift Station Pumps (Lot 2) Contractor by Platform Concept Ltd 22,068,191.2

M. University Miscellaneous Contract

The following University Miscellaneous projects were executed and paid for without due process contrary to the University Financial Regulations of 2016 and violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007. Professor Ogundipe has exceeded his expenditure and approval limits in the award and payment of these contracts without Finance and General Purpose and Council approval and in violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016.

S/No Projects Contract Award Remarks 1 Engagement as Consultant for the Advertisement of the University of Lagos in the Cmmonwealth Education Report 2019 by Commonwealth Business Communications Limited, London, UK 7,950.00 Pounds Contract was awarded without Tender Board, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval. This is a violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016 2 Engagement as Consultant for the University of Lagos Ranking by World Universities Insight Limited, London, UK 9,000.00 Pounds 3 Contract for the Procurement of Pharmaceutical Drugs (Lot A) for Medical Center University of Lagos by Green Life Pharmaceutical Limited 11,241,790.00 Contracts were awarded without Tender Board, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Council approval. This is a violation of the Public Procurement Act of 2007 and the University Financial Regulations of 2016 4 Contract for the Procurement of Pharmaceutical Drugs (Lot B) for Medical Center University of Lagos Contractor by Excel Charis Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 26,440,500.00 5 Contract for the Procurement of Pharmaceutical Drugs (Lot C) for Medical Center University of Lagos Contractor: by Green Life P7harmaceutical Limited 8,387,610.00 6 Contract for the Procurement of Pharmaceutical Drugs (Lot D) for Medical Center University of Lagos Contractor by Eumatt Services Limited 5,916,500.00 7 Contract for the Procurement of Pharmaceutical Drugs (Lot E) for Medical Center University of Lagos Contractor by Excel Charis Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 5,496,500.00 8 Contract for the Supply of Identity Card Consumables to CITS by Cardzed Limited 9,752,677.20

I am by this Petition, respectfully requesting for an urgent investigation into the award of these various contracts, and spendings by, and under Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe’s management when he was Vice Chancellor of the University. He was aided in these spendings and illegal acts by Professor Folashade Ogunshola, former Deputy Vice Chancellor, the University Bursar Mr Lekan Lawal, the University Procurement Officer Dr. James Akanmu and a number of his Management Staff. I have attached comprehensive documents in support of these allegations and undertake to be available for this investigation.

Yours faithfully

Professor Boniface Oye-Adeniran, mni.

Retired Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, College of Medicine, University of Lagos

Member, University of Lagos Appointments and Promotions Board, 2014 to 2018

Member, University of Lagos Governing Council, 2017 to 2019,

Past National President, Nigerian Medical Association, 1993 to 1997.