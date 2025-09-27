UNILAG Muslim Alumni group set to host AGM, Congress

The University of Lagos Muslim Alumni is set to host its 36th Annual General Meeting and Congress next week.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the National President of the UMA, Dr. Mumini Alao, and circulated among newsmen.

The exercise, which is slated for October 1, 2025, will feature lectures on personal development by the Managing Director/CEO, CRC Credit Bureau Limited, Lagos, Dr. Ahmed Tunde Popoola, and Managing Director, Arabel, Hajia Shareefah Abiola Andu.

While Popoola will speak on: “Retirement Planning for Senior Professionals and Young Graduates,” Andu’s presentation will focus on: “Entrepreneurship Opportunities in Current Government Policies for Young Graduates.”

The statement disclosed that UMA members will learn about salient health issues at the congress, which will take place at the Islamic Centre of the UNILAG Mosque, Akoka.

“In addition to reviewing UMA’s activities over the past year, the congress will unveil new programmes and serve as a platform for networking, mentorship, and the exchange of business ideas among members,” the statement said.

In the meantime, the association has invited all Muslims who have obtained any form of certification from the UNILAG to attend, specifying that eligible members include: holders of diplomas, postgraduate diplomas, certificates, bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees, whether through full-time or part-time programmes.

Meanwhile, Dr. Alao has expressed optimism for a large turnout, urging all eligible alumni to take advantage of the opportunity to reconnect, learn and grow together.