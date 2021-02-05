The University of Lagos has opened its library service to its students using what it calls e-Learning Environment.

This was disclosed by the institution’s Acting Director, CITS, Dr. Florence Oladeji.

Using the link: https://unilag.edu.ng/?p=7857, the institution said the platform was dedicated to helping students and faculty in the e-learning environment.

The Director added: “All said, it is important to state that this is the ‘New-Normal’ that COVID-19 has ignited and all Stakeholders must cooperate to ensure that we are successful at all we do; and that learning still takes place for all the categories of our students.

“We are committed to the continuous improvement of our LMS platform until everyone is able to seamlessly cope with this new knowledge sharing platform that is fundamental to the future of learning in tertiary institutions of the world.

“Kindly direct all enquiries to the Communication and CITS Units for clarification about processes and the functionality of our LMS for updates.”