A senior lecturer with the University of Lagos, Dr. Akeem Akinwale, accused a staff of Stallion Motors in Lagos, Nigeria, Adenola Adesoji, of swindling him of N925,000.

Akinwale said Adesoji collected the money as 20 per cent part payment to supply him a brand new Changan vehicle.

Akinwale said: “He collected this money as part payment for Changan Vehicle.

“He brought a sample of the vehicle to the University of Lagos to show me what the car looks like.

“He said the Stallion Motors Limited is doing promotion.

“That if I pay 20 per cent of the value, the car would be delivered to me within five days and I would be paying the balance on a monthly basis for two to five years.

“I have filed an official complaint to the company.

“They have pledged to resolve the matter.

“They also facilitated the arrest of Adesoji, but I want my money back or the car.

“The company is delaying.

“I trusted the Stallion staff because he was my classmate those days in university of Lagos.

“He gave me his card and some pictures of the cars.

“I visited his company at Victoria Island and he told me the car would be delivered to me within five days after part payment and I would pay the balance upon delivery.

“I gave him a cheque since April 24, 2019, but he has not brought the car and I later asked him to return my money.

“As a lecturer, it took me time to raise the money.

“I am so broke now and I want justice.”

The company confirmed the story of Akinwale.

The Head of Human Resources, Sunday Idoro, said: “We have had meetings with Dr. Akinwale and we would resolve the matter.

“You can confirm from him.”