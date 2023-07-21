UNILAG increases students’ tuitions 

828 828

The management of University of Lagos Akoka, (UNILAG) has increased the tuition of its undergraduate students.

The decision was reached at a management meeting.

According to a statement dated July 20, 2023 by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) UNILAG branch following a meeting with the top management staff.

The VC, according to SSANU, met with representatives of the three non-academic staff unions on Thursday, July 20th to discuss issues concerning members’ welfare.

“During the meeting, the proposed fees for undergraduate students of UNILAG were disclosed.

Students without lab and studio use will pay N100,750, those with lab use will pay N140,250, and college of medicine would pay N190,250,” the statement said.

According to the statement, a SSANU representative at the meeting, Rasaki Yusuf asked for a rebate for staff members with children in the university.

But the VC said the new charges were set nationally and could not be modified for specific categories of students.

Ogunsola however, gave the option of staff paying in instalments but with a condition to pay up one month before final exams.

Other issues raised at the meeting include, hostel accommodation for staff wards and the VC promised that a percentage of accommodation for their wards would be reserved but not guarantee that all staff children would get hostel spaces.

Also, during the meeting, the staff unions presented a list of demands, which include: overtime, shift allowance, hazard allowance implementation, staff medical screening, stagnation, the status of UNILAG International School tutors among others.