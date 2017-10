The University of Lagos has appointed Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, a professor of Botany, as its new vice-chancellor.

He becomes the 12th vice-chancellor of the university and will succeed Prof. Rahamon Bello.

Until his appointment, he was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics and Research, UNILAG.

The Public Relations Officer of the school, Toyin Adebule, confirmed Ogundipe’s appointment.

Ogundipe said: “He has been appointed.

“He is our new VC.”