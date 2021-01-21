A total of 3,500 students of the Distance Learning Institute (DLI) of the University of Lagos on Thursday took the matriculation oath for the 2019/2020 academic session.

In his address at the ceremony which was conducted virtually and physically, in Lagos, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, urged the new students to keep the flag of the institution flying, by aligning themselves to its vision.

Ogundipe urged them to be distinct, as well as be grounded, noting that the university took the issue of discipline seriously.

”Out of many thousands who have applied to study here, only a few of you were eventually selected.

”It is pertinent to let you know that you have made one of the best decisions of your life to study in the University of Lagos.

”This is so because you are now a student of the best University in Nigeria. We have in place the finest manpower and necessary equipment to ensure our staff and students flourish both locally and internationally.

”I therefore urge you all to align yourselves to the vision of this university by being focused, disciplined as well as uphold the academic and moral standard of this institution.

”We shall not condone any act of indiscipline, misconduct, violence and other vices,” he warned.

Ogundipe said that the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19) had dealt a severe blow on activities on campus, but expressed joy that academic activities were gradually retuning, albeit through virtual mode.

He said the virtual mode was different from the traditional in-person mode, noting that virtual learning was not entirely new to the university.

”We are only deploying it at a larger scale this time. So, our students need not worry too much.

” Let me assure you that the University of Lagos is prepared to ensure you get the best and a very rewarding experience throughout your period here,” he assured.

Also speaking, the Director of the Institute, Prof. Uchenna Udeani, said the university was committed to quality delivery of services by being prompt, transparent and accountable in all its undertakings, in line with good corporate governance.

The Professor of Science Education noted that the Institute had put in place various resources that would enable them to complete their studies and accomplish their dreams of becoming graduates.

”There are also various academic support programmes that are available for you to excel in your studies.

“After the online orientation programme, familiarise yourselves with the Learning Management System (LMS) and what the assessment policy of the institute says.

”All of these are available online,” the director said.

She said that this year’s matriculation ceremony witnessed some adjustments, following the surge in the new strain of the COVID-19 pandemic.

”We have a few adjustments this year, firstly by ensuring that only 100 out of the 3,500 new students were allowed physically into the hall. Others joined virtually, through our Facebook and YouTube channels.

”Secondly, most of our learning materials are already online on the Learning Management System (LMS), and on this platform, our students are able to engage with our e-tutors online.

”This platform is a software that enables the lecturers to interact with their students real time and off time.

“It is like your classroom on your telephone. Students can go there, meet their lecturers, have discussion forum, send in their questions and all that.

“It is an engagement that does not require anyone to be physically present.

”That is why we are pushing all our teaching and learning processes online, because we are not expecting all the students to be on campus anytime soon,” she said.