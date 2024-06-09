UNILAG cancels Biochemistry, Petroleum and Gas Engineering admissions for 2024

The University of Lagos has suspended admissions into its Biochemistry and Petroleum and Gas Engineering Departments from the 2024/2025 academic session.

The Registrar of the institution, Olakunle Makinde, made the development known in a statement issued on Saturday.

Makinde said in the statement that all students who chose the two courses, whether through Direct Entry or Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination route, should move to change to other courses.

The statement said: “All prospective UTME and Direct Entry candidates for the 2024 admission should please note that the University of Lagos will not run two programmes, namely, Biochemistry and Petroleum & Gas Engineering.

“Hence, there will be no admission into the two programmes for the 2024/2025 academic session and until further notice.

“Candidates are hereby advised not to choose any of these programmes, and those who have done so should change to other programmes.

“Candidates are encouraged to select alternative programmes to ensure their applications are processed smoothly for the upcoming academic year.”