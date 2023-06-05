UNILAG business school set to collaborate with top-rated US partners

The University of Lagos Business School (ULBS) has given the hint of plans to collaborate with top rated US. business schools, as part of its globalisation vision and transformational learning experience.

The Executive Director of the school, Prof. Mike Adebamowo disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Sunday, in Lagos.

According to him, his recent trip to five US – based business schools is aimed at further exploring areas of collaboration, in a bid to expand the frontiers of qualitative business education research, teaching and learning.

He noted that already, a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was being developed to promote the collaboration.

“Currently, we are members of the African Association of Business Schools (AABS). We are also members of the AMBA, an Association of MBAs, which is the international impartial authority on postgraduate business education, established by a small group of business graduates.

“AMBA is aimed at rating the profile of business education and the MBA qualification in the UK and Europe.

“Recently I was able to interact with five top-rated business schools in the eastern coast of the U.S. and they were all happy and expressed readiness to have relationship with us, in terms of possible collaboration in various areas.

“These areas will involve cross fertilization of ideas, research, staff and students exchange, which we call immersion.This is because part of what is entrenched in our curriculum is the immersion programme.

“This entails that our students, whom we refer to as participants, will have the opportunity to travel abroad to check out their culture, the way they do things, carry out business both in the institution abroad and also in the business environment that they are engaged in,” he explained.

Adebamowo listed the schools visited as the Merrick School of Business, University of Baltimore, one of the leading schools of business in the U.S. and the McDonough School of Business, Georgetown University.

Others are: the George Washington School of Business, George Washington University (GWSB), DC, which stands as the nexus of the world’s political and economic powers and the School of Business, George Mason University, Fairfax Virginia.

The Executive director, who also took a trip to the Darden School of Business, University of Virginia, toured all the facilities of schools visited, all with the intention of collaboration that would impact and add to the international visibility of the ULBS.

The ULBS boss expressed determination of the school to seriously expand its frontiers of international collaborators, in line with its vision of raising global business leaders.

The don further told NAN that at the Darden School of Business, University of Virginia, he was informed that the institution’s degree and non-degree programmes were delivered by the world’s best faculty and bolstered by their research and ideas.

He noted that the school also put the students’ personal purpose in motion, setting the stage for a lifetime of career advancement and impact.

According to Adebamowo, the method of approach at the ULBS is holistic, interactive, transformational and based on Harvard case study system.

Adebamowo said that, in the pursuit of the school’s vision and its relentless drive for excellence, the university had given it autonomy.

“We are excited that today; we have this success story of this business school, all leading to our vision of raising global business leaders. Before now for instance, we were under the Postgraduate School but now, the school is autonomous.

“We are now independent, have our own statutory committees, process results and do admissions. We have what it takes, in terms of strength, capacity and other requisites to meet and even surpass set standards,” the don added.