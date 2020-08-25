The Visitor of the University of Lagos, President Muhammadu Buhari, has appointed the Chief Executive Officer of Channels Television, John Momoh, as the acting Chairman of the school’s Governing Council.

This followed the order for the Chairman of the Council, Dr. Wale Babalakin, to recuse himself over the lingering crisis in the institution.

Babalakin and some members of the Council have been at war the the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who was also asked to recuse himself.

The appointment of Momoh, a former President of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria and that of the UNILAG Alumni Association, was contained in a letter dated August 21, 2020 by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono.

The letter was titled: “Emergency Meeting of the Governing Council of University of Lagos.”

The letter said: “I am directed to request you to convene an emergency meeting of the Governing Council to consider and, if found suitable, approve the Senate nomination of the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos in line with the enabling Act.

“You are to preside at the meeting in the absence of the substantive Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Council who has had to recuse himself in line with the Visitor’s directives.

“You are to also submit a report on the decision of the council to the visitor through the Honourable Minister of Education immediately thereafter.”