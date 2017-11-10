Unilag bids for 2018 NUGA Games

The University of Lagos is bidding to host the 26th Nigeria University Games Association competition in 2018.

Prof. Rahaman Bello, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the institution, made this known at a forum with the News Agency of Nigeriain Lagos.

Bello, who steps down on Saturday, said that the move was part of the institution’s strategy to strengthen its sports centre and make more impact in sports.

He said: “There are lots of activities ongoing to restructure University of Lagos Sport Centre. Most of the dilapidated structures are being revived.

“As a university, we put resources proportionally in all facets. We have so many issues to contend with; we have not put sports aside.

“Although, we did not win the last NUGA games, we were not far below in ranking. We were in the fourth position.

“That we did not win in the NUGA games does not mean we have not been winning laurels. We won the basketball and two or four major events.”

NAN reports that the University of Port Harcourt won 150 medals to emerge the overall best in the 25th NUGA held at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi from April 22 to April 29.

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, emerged second, while Benson Idahosa University came third.

Unilag secured the fourth position with 20 medals made up of nine gold, four silver and seven bronze.

Fifty-seven universities contested for medals at the sports fiesta.