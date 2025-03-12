UNILAG appoints Deputy VC Development Services

The Governing Council of the University of Lagos has confirmed the appointment of Professor Foluso Lesi as the university’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services).

The confirmation was sequel to his election by the Senate of the university, a statement on Tuesday on the school’s website said.

The statement said: “The Governing Council of UNILAG, at its meeting on March 3, confirmed the appointment of Prof. Foluso Lesi as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services).

“Prof. Lesi’s appointment is for a period of two years with effect from March 29.

“The confirmation of appointment is sequel to his election by the university’s senate at a meeting held on February 26.”

Also Read:

It noted that Lesi graduated in 1984 from College of Medicine, University of Lagos, and obtained Fellowship of the Faculty of Paediatrics of the West African College of Physicians in 1994.

He was the Secretary-General of the West African College of Physicians and Chairman of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital Chapter of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association.

Post Views: 3