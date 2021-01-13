The authorities of the University of Lagos have approved January 25 as the resumption date for academic activities.

Head of the Media Unit of the university, Olufadeke Akinleye, said the institution would commence online classes on the announced date due to the second wave of COVID-19.

In a copy of the revised academic calendar for the first semester of the 2019/2020 academic session obtained by our correspondent on Wednesday, lectures would end March 5.

It stated that the first Semester examination would begin on March 15 and end on April 1.

While students are expected to resume April 12, the first-semester result would be considered by the University Senate on April 28.

Meanwhile, the University has rescheduled the 2019 convocation which was expected to hold March last year to February 23 – 25.

The Federal Government had approved January 18 for schools to reopen across the country.

But branches of the Academic Staff Union of Universities had said that varsities were not ready for reopening.

When contacted, Vice Chancellors of some state and federal universities said they were ready to reopen their institutions as directed by the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, the University of Ilorin and some universities have started online lectures.

The management of the University of Benin announced that the institution would resume on January 30.

Also, the Senate of Bayero University Kano, on Monday, approved the commencement of a new academic session on January 18, 2021, while the second semester would commence on May 3, 2021.

T he Senate of Ekiti State University had also announced that the institution would resume online academic activities from January 18.