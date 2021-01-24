The University of Lagos has announced the commencement of its 2019/2020 session via its online learning platform, Learning Management System.

The announcement was made in a statement by the Acting Director of the institution’s CITS and obtained by The Eagle Online on Sunday.

The notice reads:

“1) Online learning begins on Monday 25th January 2021. Learning resources including lecture notes, URLs, video links, audio links etc. shall be uploaded by lecturers on the LMS platform weekly.

“Student should read and/or download these resources.

“Most of the content shall be accessed asynchronously.

“Students will be informed in advance on the LMS platform whenever a lecturer decides to give a real-time lecture.

“Assignments and quizzes shall also be given on the LMS.

“2) The LMS platform will go live for Students from 5pm on Sunday 24th January 2021.

“3) Students should not panic if they discover that any of their courses are missing on the LMS.

“They should register such complaint on https://helpdesk.unilag.edu.ng

“Responses to such complaints will be received within 72 hours.

“4) ‘Carryover’ students and extra year students who registered for courses with old course codes on their student portal will be enrolled with the new course code equivalents on the LMS.

“However, course registration done with old course codes will remain valid.

“5) The add/delete window for course registration is open till January 31, 2021.

“As such, changes in course registration will be effected on the LMS from 2nd February 2021.

“Students should not panic if the new changes on their student portal are not reflecting immediately on the LMS.

“6) Any complaint about the availability of content on course pages on the LMS should be directed to the course lecturer and the HOD.

“Course representatives or Class Governors should collate such complaints and forward same to the course lecturers.

“7) Information on procedural details about the conduct of first semester examinations for 2019-2020 session will be communicated to students at the appropriate time.

“Students are advised to disregard any information from all other sources.”