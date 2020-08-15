The Alumni Association of the University of Lagos has opposed the sack of the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, by the Governing Council.

The association took its stand at its emergency meeting on Friday.

In a statement by its President, John Momoh, the old students body said: “Without prejudice to the general powers of the University Governing Council to appoint and remove a Vice Chancellor under the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act 2003 (No. 1 2007), and without apportioning any blame to either the Governing Council or the Vice Chancellor, the University of Lagos Alumni is of the view that before the Council can exercise such powers, it must follow due process, particularly as mandatorily provided under section 3(8), (9) and (10) of the Act in the removal of the Vice Chancellor and Section 3(13) in the appointment of an acting Vice Chancellor.

“Therefore, the Alumni counsels the Governing Council that the status quo ante the Council meeting of Wednesday, 12th August, 2020, be restored while the Alumni continues with its efforts at ensuring that lasting peace and harmony reign on the Campus as between the Council and the University Management in particular, and all sections of the University community in general, including the Senate, students, staff, all Associations, particularly ASUU, NASU, SSANU, NAAT, etc.

“Meanwhile, the Alumni Association recalls all its assiduous efforts in the past two years to bring about an amicable resolution of the misunderstandings between the Council and the University Management, and promises all and sundry that it will not relent in its efforts at mediation.”