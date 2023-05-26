UNILAG Alumni Association gives back, constructs classrooms for Faculty

The University of Lagos Faculty of Engineering Alumni Association has transformed the institution’s learning environment with remarkable contributions.

To this end, the Faculty Alumni body – Faculty of Engineering, University of Lagos (UNILAGFEAA) has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative to enhance the learning experience for current and future students by providing additional lecture rooms and offices equipped with amenities.

The initiative is part of the N500 million developmental project embarked upon by the Engr. Falobi-led current association executives.

The capital-intensive project according to a release made available to The Eagleonline is to be executed in phases.

The present phase provides four classrooms, with each classroom having 114 seats to accommodate larger student populations and promote engaging learning experiences.

This transformative project, spearheaded by passionate alumni, is aimed at creating an optimal educational environment that fosters collaboration, innovation and academic excellence.

“Thanks to the generous contributions of alumni donors and the unwavering support of the association, the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Lagos has witnessed a significant upgrade in its infrastructure” the release stated.

The newly constructed classrooms will boast of audiovisual systems, interactive displays, and comfortable seating arrangements. These enhancements the release added would enable professors to deliver dynamic and multimedia-rich lectures, fostering active participation and knowledge retention among students.

Additionally, the incorporation of technology supports collaborative learning and allows for seamless integration of digital resources into the curriculum.

In recognition of the evolving needs of educators, UNILAGFEAA has also prioritized the construction of lecturer offices.

Following this, it has commenced works on 12 offices and this will be equipped with office furniture and amenities for enhanced teaching and research endeavors.

Meanwhile, Faculty members have lauded the alumni association’s efforts, citing the enhanced resources and infrastructure as invaluable assets in delivering high-quality instruction.

UNILAGFEAA has been actively involved in various philanthropic initiatives in various departments in the faculty, including laboratory rehabilitation with re-equipment’s, facilities for web seminars, digitization of all theses, soft skills capacity building and infrastructure development, to enrich the university’s academic ecosystem.

The lecturer office building project is a testament to its ongoing dedication to advancing the University’s mission and supporting its Faculty members.

As the association looks to the future, the release said it remains dedicated to fostering alumni engagement and leveraging their collective knowledge and expertise for the betterment of society.

These impactful projects, the (University Name) Alumni Association continues to exemplify the University’s commitment to creating global citizens and making a positive difference in the world, the release added.