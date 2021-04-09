The Management of the University of Jos has approved the promotion of 25 of its academic staff to professorial ranks in various fields, alongside 282 non-teaching staff to higher ranks.

Abdullahi Abdullahi, the Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications of the university, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Jos.

Abdullahi said part of the promotions took effect from October 2018, while others were from October 2019, all as part of the outcome of the institution’s recent promotion exercise.

“The promotions were approved by the university’s Appointments and Promotion Committee, Senior Staff, at its 136th regular meeting. The meeting was chaired by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sebastian Maimako,” he said.

He cited some of the promoted lecturers to include Dr. D. B. Bawa, Department of Agricultural Economics and Extension; Dr. Ishaya Longdet, Biochemistry; Dr. Tolulope Ogboru, Commercial Law; Dr. Salome Kigbu, Department of Private Law; Dr. Ojo Odugbo, Ophthalmology; and Dr. Olukorede Adenuga, Ophthalmology.

Others, Abdullahi said, included Dr. Ademiju-Bepo Moses, Department of Theatre and Film Arts; Dr. Abdur-Rahman Lawal, Religious Studies; Dr. Momoh Ohunene, Educational Foundations; and Dr. Damulak Dapus, Haematology and Blood Transfusion Department.

Also promoted were Dr. Enighe Jeno-Mary, Department of Arts Education; Dr. Mustapha Yusuf, Educational Foundations; Dr. Gloria Ojo, Arts Education; Dr. Ali Difa, Plant Science Technology; and Dr. Ogberohwo Pius, Physics department.

Abdullahi added that Dr. Momoh Abuh, Department of Geology, Dr. Yohanna Asabe, Zoology, Dr. Stephen Akintunde, Library, Dr. Elemukan Isaiah, Special Education & Rehabilitation Science, Dr. Bature Bitrus, Economics, Dr. Chris Kuju, Foreign Languages. Dr. Nora Daduut, Foreign Languages, and Dr Mathilda Banwat, of Community Medicine, were also elevated to the rank of Full Chair.

Those whose promotion took effect from 2018 included Dr. Zubairu Dagona, Department of Psychology and Dr. Augustine Anakwe, Educational Foundation, he said.