The University of Jos has described the death of Jauro Magaji, the Ujah Anaguta in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, as a great loss to the university community.

The university made this observation in Jos on Thursday in a condolence message issued by Mr Abdullahi Abdullahi, the deputy registrar, Information and Publications of the university.

The message said the vice chancellor of the University, Professor Sebastian Maimako, expressed deep sadness over his demise during a visit to the family of the late monarch.

Maimako, who spoke through his deputy, Prof. Gray Ejikeme, described the deceased as a great pillar of support toward the growth and development of the university, being the leader of its host community.

Maimako said: “The late Ujah was an icon who stood for progress, unity and peaceful coexistence in the Jos metropolis and beyond.

“The passing of the royal father came at a time his services were most needed, not only by the University of Jos as traditional head of our host community, but Jos North Local Government, Plateau and Nigeria as a whole.”

Agwom Dauji, the District Head of Nabor, who responded on behalf of the deceased family, was quoted to have thanked the university management for the show of solidarity.

Dauji assured that the long standing relationship between the Anaguta nation and the university will continue to blossom.