UNIJOS announces resumption date for registration 

The Management of the University of Jos has announced October 17 as resumption date for registration exercise for its newly admitted undergraduate and postgraduate students for the 2020/2021 academic session.

Abdullahi Abdullahi, the Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications of the University, announced this in a statement on Monday in Jos.

According to him, the resumption of the registration exercise is in preparatory to full resumption of academic activities.

“In view of the suspension of the strike earlier embarked upon by the university-based staff unions, management of the University of Jos has approved the continuation of registration exercise for undergraduate and postgraduate students of the university for the 2020/2021 academic Session.

“This is in preparatory to the full resumption of academic activities for the First Semester, 2020/2021 academic session which was suspended due to the strike.

“All students who have yet to register are advised to do so between October 17 and October 30,” he said.

Abdulahi further said that the management of the institution had approved the immediate commencement of cleaning, fumigation and maintenance services at the various campuses, hostels and other facilities in readiness for the full commencement of activities in the university for the current Session.

He added that the university’s Senate is expected to meet soon and review its calendar to decide on the period lectures and other academic activities will officially resume.