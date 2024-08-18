Unijos alumni condemns abduction of medical students

The Plateau chapter of the University of Jos Alumni Association has condemned the abduction of some medical students of the institution and the University of Maiduguri by gunmen.

Gad Peter, Chairman of the association in the state, condemned the criminal act in a statement on Sunday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that gunmen on Thursday kidnapped 20 medical students along Otukpo-Enugu Road.

The medical students were travelling for the annual convention of the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students in Enugu.

Peter, who described the incident as sad and unfortunate, called on the security agencies to expedite action toward ensuring the safe return of the students.

”This ugly incident points to the threat on our highways and the challenges Nigerians go through in search of knowledge.

”Without mincing words, we condemn this criminal act and hereby call on every citizen and leaders to expose criminal elements hiding and using their communities for criminal activities.

”We also call on the Police and other security agencies to swiftly ensure the safe return of these students and the perpetrators of the dastardly act are arrested and prosecuted,” he called.

NAN also reports that the Police command in Benue had launched a manhunt on the criminals.

