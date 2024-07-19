UniIorin wins JAMB N500m as best institution

The University of Ilorin has emerged the best institution at the Joint Admission Matriculation Board National Tertiary Admissions’ Performance-Merit Award for 2021 and 2022.

The award was held during the 2024 JAMB policy meeting and 4th edition of the National Tertiary Admissions’ Performance-Merit Award in Abuja on Thursday.

Unilorin was awarded a N500 million prize after securing 12 points in the overall category of five elements of the award.

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria emerged second best institution with 11 points and got a cash prize of N75 million while Borno State University came third with nine points and a cash prize of N50 million.

Also Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna emerged as best Polytechnic with 12 points and got N50 million prize at the sectoral awards, while Federal College of Education, Zaria emerged as the best College of Education with 11 points and won N50 million prize in the year under review.

For Innovation Enterprise Institutions, PEFTI Film Institute, Lagos emerged winner with six points and a cash prize of N10 million.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, said the overall award prize was increased to N750 million to help the winner achieve tangible results with the money.

He said any institution that emerged an overall winner cannot win it again until after five years to enable the price to go round.

Oloyede disclosed that this year, the Board remitted over N3.5 billion to the Federal Government and also set aside the N750 million that should be given to the winning institutions.

The Deputy Senate President, Jibril Barau, in his remark, said the ceremony not only celebrated their collective achievements but also served as a testament to their unwavering dedication.

He added that it also served as hard work and promotion of excellence that had become the hallmarks of the nation’s tertiary admission processes.

Also the board gave recognition awards to former Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Emeritus Peter Okebukola; National Coordinator, UBEC Digital Resource Centre, Prof. Baahir Galadanci; and two others for their contribution to the education sector.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Prof. Okebukola thanked God and the board.

He said: “If we are to award one person out of the 220 million people in Nigeria for commitment to duty, good leadership and governance, I will give that award to Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

“If Oloyede is to be the president, Nigeria will be a better country.

“He has been a model for transparency, accountability and diligence.”

