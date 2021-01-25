The Coronavirus Prevention Committee of the University of Ilorin on Monday advised students and members of staff to avoid the use of public transportation, especially commercial motorcycles.

The advice was contained in a statement on signed by its Chairman, Dr. Idayat Durotoye.

Durotoye stated that the general guidelines for university staff and students on prevention of COVID-19 required everyone to take preventive measures.

She said: “All staff and students on campus should not relent in observing preventive and control measures.

“Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing, sneezing or fever.

“Maintain at least two metres distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing repeatedly,’’ she stated.

Durotoye also urged people to wash their hands frequently with soap and water as the university had provided ‘Hand Wash Spots’ and sanitisers across campuses.

“It is compulsory to cover your mouth and nose with face masks, while on UniIlorin campuses to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Also ensure proper respiratory hygiene by covering your mouth or nose with a tissue paper when coughing or sneezing and dispose of the tissue paper properly immediately after use.”

Durotoye also urged students and staff members with symptoms of fever, coughing or sneezing not to mingle with people or congregate.

According to her, people must obey national and state directives on good social distancing and work from home unless exempted or on essential duties.

“Ensure that you wipe all surfaces in your offices including door handles, desks, tables and TV remote controls among others with alcohol-based sanitiser,” she added.