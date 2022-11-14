UNIFEMGA to host second agricultural programme in Abeokuta

All is now set for the second Annual Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association, Ogun State chapter Annual National Agricultural Programme holding in Abeokuta, Ogun State on November 26.

The development was confirmed in a statement by the Chairman of the organising body, Tairu Olarewaju, on Sunday.

Olarewaju said the conference will hold at Valley view (Government House), Oke Igbeyin, Abeokuta from 10am.

The expo, which has its theme: “Agricultural Export Potential: Panacea for National Economic Growth,” he said, will be witnessed by experts in the industry as well as investors in Agricultural business.

He said Francisca Odega, Trade Promotion Advisor, Nigeria Export Promotion Council, Abeokuta Office, will speak on the topic: “Harnessing Export Potential in Agriculture,” while Dr. Abdul-Rafiu Ayoola Monsur, Head, Seed Technology Unit, National Horticultural Research Institute, Ibadan, Oyo State, will take participants through cashew crop.

Other highlights of the programme include showcasing Nigeria Economy Crops, a case study of cashew and cassava.

According to the statement, a former Vice-Chancellor of University of Uyo and retired Professor of Agricultural Engineering, Prof. Fola Lasisi, will be the Father of the Day, while Alhaji Ambaliu Adegbola Ishola, Abeokuta branch Chairman of Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria, is expected to chair the occasion.

Other invited Special Guests of Honour include Professor Wahab Egbewole (SAN), Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin; and Professor Musa Aibinu, Vice Chancellor, Summit University, Offa.

The National President of UNIFEMGA, Engr. AbdulFattah Olanlege, will lead other members of the National Executive Council and branches to the conference.





