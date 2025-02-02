UNIFEMGA to honour Ali, 28 others in Ilorin

The Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates’ Association will on February 8, 2025 celebrate 29 of its members for their remarkable achievements and excellence in their professional and humanitarian works.

This was contained in a statement from the Public Relations Officer of the Association, Ibraheem Fagbenro, over the weekend.

The statement said the 15th edition of the programme will be held at Bovina-View Hotel, Ilorin, Kwara State.

The programme, dubbed: “National Honors Day,” will feature a lecture, entitled: “Nigeria’s Economic Reforms: Mitigating the Challenges through Sustainable Socio-Economic Measures,” to be delivered by Hon. Justice Ahmad Abdul Raheem Sayi Qadi of the Shariah Court of Appeal, Ilorin, under the Chairmanship of Emeritus Professor Is-haq Olanrewaju Oloyede, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

Amongst the distinguished honourees are Professor Yusuf Olaolu Ali (SAN), a Distinguished Legal Luminary, Pro Chancellor, and Chairman of Council, Osun State University, who would be awarded the first of its kind Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.

This year’s awardees consist of one Lifetime Achievement Award, four Presidential Awards, 10 Excellence Awards, and 14 Achievement Awards, made up of two Permanent Secretaries, eight Professors, six Directors, six Fellows of various professional bodies, and six Ph.D holders.

Speaking on the uniqueness of this year’s Honours Day, Alhaji Mohammed Buari, the National President, emphasised that the individuals being honoured were meticulously selected for their outstanding accomplishments across various domains of human endeavours.

Buari said: “We are delighted to celebrate these 29 distinguished members who have not only excelled in their chosen fields but have also made significant contributions to the growth and development of UNIFEMGA.

“Their achievements serve as an inspiration to all our members and showcase the immense potential of our association.”

The UNIFEMGA Honours Day is expected to attract a large gathering of dignitaries, academics, professionals, and members of the Muslim community.

“The event is also expected to be streamed live to enable members from all over the world to participate.”

UNIFEMGA, comprising of Muslim graduates of both University of Ife and Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Osun State, aims to recognise and honour its standout members.

Since 2011 when the maiden edition of the National Honours’ Day was held with Malam Yusuf Ali (SAN) hosting, more than 230 members have been honoured for their landmark achievements.

For more information about UNIFEMGA, please visit the association’s website at> www.unifemga.org.

