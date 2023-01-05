UNIFEMGA honours Egbewole, Lasisi, Niyi Yusuf, 25 others 

The Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates’ Association (UNIFEMGA) will honour 28 of its members on Saturday, January 14, 2023 for their achievements and contributions to the development of the association.

In a statement by Raqeebah Oloko, the Executive Secretary of the Association, the 13th in the series of the hybrid event would be held at the Bovina View Hotel, Ilorin, Kwara State.

Oloko said the topic chosen for the 2023 Honours Day is “Ethical Reorientation: A Panacea for Good Governance and Development”.

The statement added that retired Justice Isa Babatunde Garba, of the Kwara State High Court will deliver the lecture while Barr. Abeni Mohammed (SAN) will chair the occasion.

Highlights of the honorees are four Presidential Awards: two Vice Chancellors, one Chairman of Board of Directors (NESG), and one Individual for exemplary service to the cause of Islam.

Other categories are 12 Excellence Awards: One Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), four Permanent Secretaries, and seven members for attainment of Professorial cadre.

The last category is 12 Achievement Awards: Six Directors across states and Federal service, one Fellow of professional body, one Principal at State Government School, and four individuals for achieving doctorate degrees.

Those to be honoured include Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN), the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin; Prof. Abdulhakeem Lasisi; Vice Chancellor of the newly established Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun as well as the current Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Olaniyi Yusuf amongst others.

Speaking on the uniqueness of the UNIFEMGA 2023 Honours Day, the National President, Alhaji Abdulfattah Olanlege, said those to be honoured were carefully selected and have excelled themselves in various fields of human endeavours.

Olanlege said that the two-day event will be streamed live for ease and participation of all members both in Nigeria and those in the Diaspora.

Since 2011 when the maiden edition of the National Honours’ Day started with Malam Yusuf Ali (SAN) hosting, over 200 members have so far been honoured and rewarded for their landmark achievements.

UNIFEMGA, whose vision statement is to be the foremost Muslim Alumni Association in the world, is an association of Muslim graduates from the then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.)