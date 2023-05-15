UNIFEMGA disburses N9.5m scholarship to 120 indigent students

The Obafemi Awolowo University Muslims Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA), has disbursed the sum of N9.5 million as scholarships to 120 indigent students to assist the vulnerable, but brilliant students, of their alma mata.

This was stated in a communique issued by the National President of the association, Engr. AbdulFattah Olanlege, and National Public Relations Officer, Shamsideen Adenopo, at OAU Central Mosque, on Sunday, in Ile-Ife.

According to him, the disbursement was made at the 2023 reunion of the association with a conference whose theme was: “the Future of Higher Education in Nigeria: Emerging Trends, Challenges and Opportunities.”

Olanlege said from the inception of the programme in 2009/2010, the association has disbursed about N50 million to over 800 students of the institution.

At the conference, participants brainstormed on topics like “Islam actually encourages development in all ramifications.”

“UNIFEMGA calling on Muslims to be involved in enduring, remarkable, non-terminal improvement in the quality of life, standard of living and life chances of the people”.

“The conference encourages Muslims to seek and acquire knowledge, which is the basis of development and which benefits the individual and the society in the framework of religion as exemplified by various provisions of the Quran and the Hadith.”

It said corruption in Nigeria is a mass phenomenon which cuts across all sectors of the polity. “Governance and structure of state as well as the polity are corruption mills in terms of practice and values, indicating

that poor educational system, coupled with the lack of adequate knowledge, are some of the factors responsible for the poor output of the country’s human resources.”

It believes that Islam is a religion that calls upon all its adherents to adopt modern ideas and technologies that can improve life, as long as they are within the limits set out by the religion.

At the end of the conference, the following resolutions were passed:

“That Nigeria has a long way to go as far as development is concerned and needs to go the extra miles to actualize its goal.

“That Nigeria should declare a state of emergency in the education sector so that we can produce high quality manpower for the industry and for the purpose of self employment and entrepreneurship.

“That the universities are producing graduates that lack skills for employment and creative ability, so there is the need for universities to generate income to complement government efforts.

It warned that the sector cannot be funded alone by government, and so there is the urgent need to invest in higher education by both the state and private sectors for national development while authorities at the higher institutions need to be more prudent in their spending.

It, however, urged the Federal and state governments to adhere to the UNESCO recommended budgetary allocation to the education sector to improve educational development in Nigeria.

It said the issue of brain drain, obsolete equipment, constant disruption of academic calendars by both labour and students’ unrest, and archaic curriculum are some of the challenges facing tertiary institutions in Nigeria, which the incoming government must urgently address.

It warned that Nigeria should strive to improve significantly on all the major rankings so that Nigeria can reclaim its lost glory.

For the business environment to thrive, it said, government should provide the enabling environment such as focusing on the issues of electricity, infrastructural developments and human capital development.

Above all, in doing business, “Islam enjoins Muslims to uphold some essential values, such as abhorring corruption and abide by the ethics of trust, justice, honesty, documentation and mutual respect.”

It said employment opportunities should be given to teeming unemployed Nigerians who are being used as instrument of violence by some selfish and unpatriotic individuals.

The association is worried about the crisis rocking higher institutions on the issue of appointment of new Vice Chancellors, adding “We hereby appeal for peace with due process strictly followed in the appointment of Vice Chancellors, Rectors or Provosts.”

It, however, commended the National and Local Organising Committees for giving the association a befitting conference and providing the enabling environment for all the delegates.