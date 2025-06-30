UNIFEMGA congratulates Customs CG on election as Chair, World Customs Organisation

Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association, Ile-Ife (UNIFEMGA) has congratulated the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi on his recent election as the Chairperson, World Customs Organisation (WCO).

WCO is an intergovernmental organisation which serves as the highest decision making authority in global customs with its headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

The congratulatory message was signed by the National President of UNIFEMGA, Engr Mohammed Buari, on Monday and made available in Abuja.

Adeniyi, an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, was elected into this prestigious position at the concluding session of the 145th/146th WCO Council Meeting held on Saturday, 28th June, 2025 in Brussels, becoming the first Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service to ever hold this position.

The statement reads: “The National President of UNIFEMGA, Engr Mohammed Buari on behalf of all our members worldwide heartily extend our congratulations to CG Bashir Adeniyi, whose election to the WCO did not come as a surprise to us going by his records of excellence since he assumed office.

“In the same vein, it is believed that CG Bashir Adeniyi will carry on with his unparalleled and exemplary leadership skills at the world stage.

“The body also prays Allah (SWT) continues to be his guide as UNIFEMGA remains very proud of him and his achievements, Ameen.

“Once again Congratulations Sir and wishing the best of blessings of Allah in the discharge of this added assignment.”

