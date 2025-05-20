UNIFEMGA commends Oloyede on steps to rectify UTME glitches 

The Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife Muslim Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA) has commended the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Professor Ishaq Oloyede for admitting glitches in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and taking remedial measures for the affected candidates.

The commendation was given by UNIFEMGA in a statement by its National Public Relations Officer, Ibraheem Fagbenro.

The association in the statement released in Abuja on Tuesday said “We commend the JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, for not only admitting the errors but also promptly going further to make arrangements for all the affected students to retake the examination.”

UNIFEMGA commended the management of JAMB on the manner the issue was handled with forthrightness, honesty and integrity.

According to the association, this is a demonstration of strong sincerity of purpose which is highly commendable.

It noted that the development cane at a time when many public office holders barely live up to expectations in terms of taking full responsibility when things do not go as planned.

“That many have attested to the character of Professor Oloyede after the JAMB press briefing on the issue is no surprise and UNIFEMGA joins in this affirmation, moreso as Muslims, we have been charged to always lead by example,” UNIFEMGA concluded.

