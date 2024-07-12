Unidentified woman, son beat 14-year-old boy to death over missing N1000

A yet-to-be-identified woman and her son, identified simply as Chukwuemeka, have allegedly beaten a 14-year-old boy named Testimony to death at their home on Delta Street, Ayanre, off Ibiye bus stop, Badagry, Lagos.

According to reports, the deceased was beaten for allegedly misplacing a N1000 note given to him by one of the suspects to buy items at the market.

It was gathered that the deceased teenager was allegedly beaten for several hours starting at 11 pm on Wednesday, before succumbing to his injuries around 1 am on Thursday.

One of the neighbours told Punch on Friday that, “This young boy was beaten to death by his guardians, who were not his biological parents.

“The neighbours tried to intervene, but the doors were locked from the inside.

“Around 6 am this morning (Thursday), he (the deceased) wasn’t responding to his name, so they rushed him to a nearby hospital.

“The hospital didn’t have oxygen therapy, so they brought him back home, which aggravated the boy’s condition.

“The woman then called her prayer partners in church to start praying for miracles to happen before the boy finally gave up the ghost.

“The police came exactly around 5.10 pm on Thursday to pick up the woman, who was the main suspect in the brutalities shown to the deceased.”

Meanwhile, Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson for the state police command, when contacted, said he could not confirm the incident yet.

“I cannot confirm that now,” Hundeyin wrote.

