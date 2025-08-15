Unidentified gunmen abduct three siblings, kill one in Anambra community

Some yet-to-be-identified armed men have abducted three siblings—a boy and two sisters—in Amansea, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to available information, the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Friday, also led to the killing of the boy after he was allegedly forced to sleep with his two sisters by the assailants.

Eyewitnesses in the area reported that the armed hoodlums invaded the victim’s residence, kidnap the three siblings, and, after trying to force the boy to sleep with the sisters, whisked them away to an unknown destination.

One of the eyewitnesses, who craved anonymity, said, “It was a panicky moment in the area this morning.

“The assailants invaded their home, forced the boy to have sex with the sisters and then took the three of them away, but the lifeless body of the boy was found at a river in a nearby community.

“No one knows the reason for the development, whether it was a case of kidnapping or assassination.

“The assailants were going away with four siblings, but one of them escaped. The incident has been reported to the police station. The kidnappers are yet to contact the family for any ransom.”

The spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the development in a press statement released.

Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has ordered the operatives of the State Intelligence Department to identify the survivor to assist the police in its investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has condemned in the strongest terms the heartless and barbaric act which is currently trending on social media.

“This follows a trending video of a tragic incident involving the abduction of a young boy and his two sisters in the state, which led to the cruel murder of the boy by suspected kidnappers.

“The CP, while condoling with the grieving family as well as the good people of Amansea, ordered the operatives of the State Intelligence Department to identify the survivor to assist the police in its investigation.

“The Command urges members of the public to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperative by providing credible information that will aid the swift arrest of the suspects.”

He added that the CP has reiterated the Command’s resolve to remain firm in the fight against kidnapping and other violent crimes in the State.

“He further assured that the Command will continue to prioritise the protection of every citizen in line with the constitutional responsibility of safeguarding lives and property,” the statement concluded.

