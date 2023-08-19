UNICEF to FG: Prosecute bandits for raping, killing women, children

The United Nations Children’s Fund has told the Federal Government to prosecute bandits for murder and rape and killing of women and children.

The Country Representative of UNICEF in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate Cristian, made the call at a news briefing.

The news briefing on Thursday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Friday was preparatory to the commemoration of World Humanitarian Day.

Cristian said it was unacceptable that the government had not taken drastic actions against those who abducted schools children, killed women and teachers, and raped young schoolgirls.

She said: “So, yes it is bad.

“You can read these on a daily basis on the number of attacks on the community and schools.

“Just a couple of days ago, teachers were attacked and unfortunately they were murdered.

“This aspect requires immediate action.

“It is not acceptable that bandits are not taking to courts and they have been assaulting, killing children and women, abducting and raping, etc.

“It scares me.

“I think there is no proper punishment for these people legally.

“We have international laws and also a legal system.

“Of course, the country has their national laws and these laws have to be applied.”