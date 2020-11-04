The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Katsina State, has mobilised 270,000 girl-child to enrol in primary schools in the state.

Michael Banda, Education Officer-in-charge, UNICEF, Kano Field Office, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on the sideline of a five-day workshop, organised by UNICEF/SUBEB in Katsina on Wednesday.

Banda said the the workshop, a Girls Education Project (GEP), has Katsina, Kano, Sokoto, Zamfara, Niger and Bauchi as focal states, with each state expected to mobilise one million girls to school.

“GEP Project is an eight-year programme; it started in 2012 and it will end in 2020 in the mentioned states.

“The objective of the programme is to mobilise and promote access to quality learning for all Girl-Child in the focal states.

“GEP is a project managed by UNICEF, funded by Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

“I am impressed with what I have seen on ground in Katsina State with the mobilisation of 270, 000 Girl-Child to schools,” Banda said.

Hajiya Zainab Kaita, acting Director, Planning and Statistics (PRS), SUBEB, Katsina state, told NAN that they had been working round the clock to meet the target in their collaboration for the enrolment of the girl-child into schools

“The number of girl-child and that of the boys in most of our schools is now almost the same,” Kaita said.

NAN reports that the workshop is organised for 59 Head Teachers across the state to enable them develop the required skills and knowledge of management of education.