UNICEF seeks solution to school dropouts in South West 

The United Nations Children Fund has called on governments of Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti and Lagos states to tackle the challenge of school dropout in their respective states.

The Officer in Charge of UNICEF Lagos Field Office, Muhammed Okorie made the call while addressing participants at a two-day meeting organised by UNICEF on out-of-school children and retention, transition and completion model for the South West region.

During the meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, Okorie charged the government of South West states to take action without delay to address and curb school dropout syndrome in the region.

He noted that school dropout is contributing to the prevalence rate of out-of-school children in the South West and charged governments of the six states to put mechanisms in place to prevent school dropouts in their states.

He said “Looking at it from the angle of leaving no one behind, then we are not looking at how much we have achieved but how much we are yet to achieve. From the data, for the set of children that fell under the category that could not complete school, whose family should they be from? We have the mandate as duty bearers to ensure we reach everybody. We know there might be reasons, but the most important thing is that we must bring them back to school and ensure they complete their education.”

Quoting the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) conducted by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the UNICEF Education Specialist, Babagana Aminu said while 60 percent complete primary school in the region, the transition rate into secondary school is less than 50 percent.

The data shows that the school completion rate in the South West is 92.6 percent for primary school, 85.3 for the lower secondary school and 72.9 percent at the upper secondary school.

While teenage pregnancy was identified as a major driver of school drop out among girls in the region, financial constraints inhibit boys from poor homes from completing their education.

UNICEF Education Specialist, Azuka Menkiti called for urgent action to address the menace, saying that girls should be supported to complete their education to become successful in life and useful to the society. She noted that the need to address this challenge prompted UNICEF to organise the meeting.

The Lagos and Ogun State Commissioners for Education, Jamiu Ali-balogun and Prof Abayomi Arigbabu expressed gratitude to UNICEF on behalf of the governments of the six South West states for supporting the states to tackle the problem.

Stakeholders in the education sector from the six states who attended the meeting said the move was imperative towards finding a solution to the school dropout challenge in the South-West.

The stakeholders said they are committed to efforts that would ensure that no child is left behind in education.

